Exhibit 99.1
23November 2023
National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'Company')
Notification of Major Interest in National Grid Ordinary Shares
National Grid has received a notification on Form TR-1 from BlackRock, Inc. that its total interest in National Grid voting ordinary shares is as shown below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BDR05C01
Issuer Name
NATIONAL GRID PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Nov-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Nov-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.420000
2.460000
6.880000
254618019
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.370000
0.930000
7.300000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BDR05C01
163054578
4.420000
Sub Total 8.A
163054578
4.420000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
American Depository Receipt
2760732
0.070000
Securities Lending
87347468
2.360000
Sub Total 8.B1
90108200
2.430000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
CFD
Cash
1455241
0.030000
Sub Total 8.B2
1455241
0.030000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)
Amethyst Intermediate, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)
Aperio Holdings, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)
Aperio Group, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
22nd November 2023
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
This notice is in compliance with National Grid's obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Pritti Patel
General Counsel, Corporate and Deputy Company Secretary
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
NATIONAL GRID plc
By:
/s/Sally Kenward
_______________________
Sally Kenward
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
Date: 23 November 2023
