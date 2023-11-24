











UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington D.C. 20549

______________________



FORM 6-K

______________________



REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date: 23 November 2023

Commission File Number: 001-14958





NATIONAL GRID plc

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

England and Wales

(Jurisdiction of Incorporation)





1-3 Strand, London, WC2N 5EH, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3- 2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ☐ Yes ☒ No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): n/a

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Announcement sent to the London Stock Exchange on 23 November 2023 - Holding(s) in Company

Exhibit 99.1

23November 2023

National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'Company')

Notification of Major Interest in National Grid Ordinary Shares

National Grid has received a notification on Form TR-1 from BlackRock, Inc. that its total interest in National Grid voting ordinary shares is as shown below.





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN



GB00BDR05C01

Issuer Name

NATIONAL GRID PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Nov-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Nov-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.420000 2.460000 6.880000 254618019 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.370000 0.930000 7.300000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BDR05C01 163054578 4.420000 Sub Total 8.A 163054578 4.420000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights American Depository Receipt 2760732 0.070000 Securities Lending 87347468 2.360000 Sub Total 8.B1 90108200 2.430000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 1455241 0.030000 Sub Total 8.B2 1455241 0.030000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock (Singapore) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Aperio Holdings, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Aperio Group, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

22nd November 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

This notice is in compliance with National Grid's obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Pritti Patel

General Counsel, Corporate and Deputy Company Secretary

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

NATIONAL GRID plc By: /s/Sally Kenward _______________________ Sally Kenward Senior Assistant Company Secretary

Date: 23 November 2023

