Exhibit No.
Description
99.1
Exhibit 99.1 Announcement sent to the London Stock Exchange on 5 June 2024- Holding(s) in Company
GB00BDR05C01
NATIONAL GRID PLC
UK
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Wilmington, Delaware
USA
29-May-2024
04-Jun-2024
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.032675
1.724757
3.757432
139834521
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.852602
0.014405
2.867007
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BDR05C01
69567752
1.869327
US6362744095
6079048
0.163348
Sub Total 8.A
75646800
2.032675%
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Securities lending
Open
32625500
0.876667
Sub Total 8.B1
32625500
0.876667%
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
20620090
0.554074
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
5277668
0.141814
Future
19-Dec-2025
Cash
1662983
0.044685
Future
20-Dec-2024
Cash
1351602
0.036318
Future
18-Dec-2026
Cash
879437
0.023631
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
263773
0.007088
Swap
23-Aug-2024
Cash
131899
0.003544
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
115820
0.003112
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
113385
0.003047
Swap
23-May-2034
Cash
112698
0.003028
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
98150
0.002637
Future
18-Dec-2026
Cash
78874
0.002119
Swap
23-May-2034
Cash
75181
0.002020
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
52331
0.001406
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
44519
0.001196
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
41163
0.001106
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
34824
0.000936
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
30546
0.000821
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
30527
0.000820
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
27038
0.000727
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
26166
0.000703
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
26003
0.000699
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
23947
0.000643
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
22694
0.000610
Swap
10-Apr-2034
Cash
21352
0.000574
Call Warrant
31-Dec-2030
Cash
16285
0.000438
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
15699
0.000422
Swap
10-Apr-2034
Cash
14256
0.000383
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
13504
0.000363
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
13083
0.000352
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
11739
0.000315
Call Option
17-Jan-2025
Cash
10877
0.000292
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
10668
0.000287
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
9924
0.000267
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
9234
0.000248
Call Warrant
31-Dec-2030
Cash
8715
0.000234
Call Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
8693
0.000234
Call Option
07-Jun-2024
Cash
8134
0.000219
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
7912
0.000213
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
7672
0.000206
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
7669
0.000206
Call Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
7458
0.000200
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
6978
0.000188
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
6389
0.000172
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
6313
0.000170
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
5634
0.000151
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
5363
0.000144
Call Option
17-Jan-2025
Cash
5319
0.000143
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
5165
0.000139
Call Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
4988
0.000134
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
4978
0.000134
Call Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
4968
0.000133
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
4743
0.000127
Call Warrant
31-Dec-2030
Cash
4311
0.000116
Call Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
4302
0.000116
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
3913
0.000105
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
3864
0.000104
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
3343
0.000090
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
3287
0.000088
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
3239
0.000087
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
3162
0.000085
Put Option
17-Dec-2027
Cash
3127
0.000084
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
3055
0.000082
Put Option
16-Jun-2028
Cash
3053
0.000082
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
2971
0.000080
Call Option
28-Jun-2024
Cash
2876
0.000077
Put Option
23-Jan-2026
Cash
2670
0.000072
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
2617
0.000070
Call Option
21-Feb-2025
Cash
2588
0.000070
Call Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
2485
0.000067
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
2435
0.000065
Call Option
17-Dec-2027
Cash
2397
0.000064
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
2350
0.000063
Call Option
17-Apr-2025
Cash
2279
0.000061
Call Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
2148
0.000058
Call Option
17-Dec-2027
Cash
2094
0.000056
Call Warrant
31-Dec-2030
Cash
2000
0.000054
Call Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
1953
0.000052
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1911
0.000051
Call Option
16-May-2025
Cash
1880
0.000051
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1878
0.000050
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
1866
0.000050
Call Option
22-May-2026
Cash
1848
0.000050
Put Option
18-Jun-2027
Cash
1837
0.000049
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1806
0.000049
Call Option
01-Apr-2026
Cash
1769
0.000048
Call Option
22-May-2028
Cash
1734
0.000047
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
1731
0.000047
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
1684
0.000045
Call Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
1663
0.000045
Call Option
20-Jul-2026
Cash
1624
0.000044
Call Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
1615
0.000043
Call Option
04-Mar-2025
Cash
1546
0.000042
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1534
0.000041
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1423
0.000038
Call Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
1417
0.000038
Call Option
17-Dec-2032
Cash
1380
0.000037
Put Option
20-Jun-2025
Cash
1327
0.000036
Call Option
18-Dec-2026
Cash
1308
0.000035
Put Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
1270
0.000034
Put Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
1264
0.000034
Call Option
10-Sep-2026
Cash
1197
0.000032
Put Option
17-Nov-2025
Cash
1155
0.000031
Put Option
17-Nov-2025
Cash
1155
0.000031
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
1153
0.000031
Put Option
21-Mar-2025
Cash
1143
0.000031
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
1140
0.000031
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
1082
0.000029
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
1046
0.000028
Call Option
17-Jan-2025
Cash
1040
0.000028
Call Option
19-Sep-2025
Cash
1037
0.000028
Call Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
1020
0.000027
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
995
0.000027
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
981
0.000026
Put Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
918
0.000025
Call Option
22-Feb-2027
Cash
911
0.000024
Put Option
20-Jun-2025
Cash
890
0.000024
Put Option
15-Nov-2024
Cash
886
0.000024
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
869
0.000023
Put Option
20-Sep-2024
Cash
846
0.000023
Call Option
30-Apr-2029
Cash
832
0.000022
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
783
0.000021
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
728
0.000020
Call Option
26-Oct-2026
Cash
727
0.000020
Put Option
03-Feb-2027
Cash
622
0.000017
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
615
0.000017
Call Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
602
0.000016
Put Option
20-Jun-2025
Cash
596
0.000016
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
594
0.000016
Put Option
18-Oct-2024
Cash
589
0.000016
Put Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
569
0.000015
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
540
0.000015
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
538
0.000014
Put Option
19-Sep-2025
Cash
499
0.000013
Put Option
14-Jul-2027
Cash
494
0.000013
Call Option
08-Apr-2025
Cash
489
0.000013
Call Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
459
0.000012
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
455
0.000012
Call Option
12-Jul-2024
Cash
429
0.000012
Put Option
13-Jan-2028
Cash
426
0.000011
Call Option
06-Jun-2024
Cash
401
0.000011
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
392
0.000011
Put Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
387
0.000010
Call Option
10-Jan-2029
Cash
352
0.000009
Put Option
20-Mar-2026
Cash
341
0.000009
Put Option
25-Jun-2026
Cash
340
0.000009
Call Option
28-Jun-2028
Cash
324
0.000009
Call Option
20-Jul-2026
Cash
297
0.000008
Call Option
06-Jun-2024
Cash
294
0.000008
Call Option
12-May-2025
Cash
288
0.000008
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
275
0.000007
Call Option
22-Feb-2027
Cash
274
0.000007
Call Option
06-Jun-2024
Cash
259
0.000007
Put Option
13-Jan-2027
Cash
257
0.000007
Put Option
17-Dec-2027
Cash
251
0.000007
Put Option
17-Sep-2027
Cash
248
0.000007
Put Option
18-Jun-2027
Cash
241
0.000006
Put Option
19-Mar-2027
Cash
232
0.000006
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
232
0.000006
Call Option
12-Mar-2029
Cash
230
0.000006
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
229
0.000006
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
227
0.000006
Call Option
13-Jun-2029
Cash
222
0.000006
Put Option
21-Mar-2025
Cash
221
0.000006
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
216
0.000006
Call Option
30-Jun-2028
Cash
214
0.000006
Call Option
28-Jun-2028
Cash
212
0.000006
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
203
0.000005
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
194
0.000005
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
186
0.000005
Put Option
08-Apr-2025
Cash
180
0.000005
Put Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
180
0.000005
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
177
0.000005
Call Option
28-Mar-2025
Cash
177
0.000005
Call Option
02-Nov-2027
Cash
176
0.000005
Put Option
18-Dec-2026
Cash
174
0.000005
Put Option
18-Sep-2026
Cash
169
0.000005
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
169
0.000005
Put Option
19-Jun-2026
Cash
160
0.000004
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
157
0.000004
Future
21-Jun-2024
Cash
157
0.000004
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
156
0.000004
Call Option
13-Jun-2029
Cash
156
0.000004
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
151
0.000004
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
151
0.000004
Put Option
11-Mar-2025
Cash
148
0.000004
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
148
0.000004
Put Option
20-Mar-2026
Cash
148
0.000004
Call Option
31-Jul-2028
Cash
141
0.000004
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
134
0.000004
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
130
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
125
0.000003
Call Option
28-Mar-2025
Cash
124
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
121
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
121
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
121
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
117
0.000003
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
115
0.000003
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
114
0.000003
Call Option
10-Mar-2028
Cash
113
0.000003
Call Option
02-Nov-2028
Cash
113
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
112
0.000003
Put Option
15-Dec-2028
Cash
111
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
108
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
108
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
108
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
99
0.000003
Put Option
19-Sep-2025
Cash
98
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
95
0.000003
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
91
0.000002
Put Option
17-Dec-2027
Cash
90
0.000002
Put Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
89
0.000002
Put Option
17-Sep-2027
Cash
88
0.000002
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
86
0.000002
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
86
0.000002
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
86
0.000002
Put Option
18-Jun-2027
Cash
84
0.000002
Call Option
20-Apr-2028
Cash
83
0.000002
Put Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
83
0.000002
Forward
21-Jun-2024
Cash
82
0.000002
Put Option
20-Dec-2030
Cash
80
0.000002
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
80
0.000002
Put Option
19-Mar-2027
Cash
80
0.000002
Call Option
02-Nov-2027
Cash
79
0.000002
Put Option
20-Jun-2025
Cash
78
0.000002
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
77
0.000002
Put Option
08-Oct-2024
Cash
76
0.000002
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
74
0.000002
Put Option
18-Dec-2026
Cash
72
0.000002
Put Option
18-Sep-2026
Cash
69
0.000002
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
68
0.000002
Put Option
20-Sep-2024
Cash
67
0.000002
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
67
0.000002
Put Option
19-Jun-2026
Cash
64
0.000002
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
64
0.000002
Put Option
19-Sep-2025
Cash
60
0.000002
Put Option
20-Mar-2026
Cash
58
0.000002
Put Option
21-Mar-2025
Cash
57
0.000002
Call Option
10-Jan-2028
Cash
53
0.000001
Put Option
10-Sep-2024
Cash
52
0.000001
Put Option
20-Jun-2025
Cash
50
0.000001
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
47
0.000001
Put Option
19-Dec-2025
Cash
43
0.000001
Call Option
31-Jul-2028
Cash
42
0.000001
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
40
0.000001
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
38
0.000001
Put Option
21-Mar-2025
Cash
38
0.000001
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
33
0.000001
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
28
0.000001
Call Option
11-Mar-2027
Cash
25
0.000001
Call Option
28-Mar-2025
Cash
25
0.000001
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
22
0.000001
Put Option
20-Sep-2024
Cash
17
0.000000
Put Option
20-Dec-2024
Cash
16
0.000000
Put Option
20-Sep-2024
Cash
11
0.000000
Put Option
11-Feb-2025
Cash
11
0.000000
Put Option
14-Jan-2025
Cash
11
0.000000
Call Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
9
0.000000
Put Option
12-Dec-2024
Cash
9
0.000000
Call Option
02-Nov-2028
Cash
8
0.000000
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
8
0.000000
Put Option
20-Sep-2024
Cash
8
0.000000
Put Option
08-Oct-2024
Cash
7
0.000000
Put Option
12-Nov-2024
Cash
6
0.000000
Call Option
28-Mar-2025
Cash
6
0.000000
Put Option
10-Sep-2024
Cash
5
0.000000
Call Option
14-Jun-2024
Cash
4
0.000000
Put Option
06-Jun-2024
Cash
3
0.000000
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
3
0.000000
Put Option
13-Aug-2024
Cash
2
0.000000
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
2
0.000000
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
2
0.000000
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1
0.000000
Call Option
07-Jun-2024
Cash
1
0.000000
Put Option
09-Jul-2024
Cash
1
0.000000
Put Option
21-Jun-2024
Cash
1
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2
31562221
0.848090%
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs International
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 6)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 6)
Folio Financial, Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 6)
Folio Investments Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7)
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7)
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7)
Goldman Sachs International Bank
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 8)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 8)
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 8)
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9)
GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.General email contact:gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
04-Jun-2024
Warsaw
NATIONAL GRID plc
By:
Beth Melges
Beth Melges
Head of Plc Governance
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Grid plc published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 16:59:02 UTC.