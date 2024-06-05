UNITED STATES

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Announcement sent to the London Stock Exchange on 5 June 2024- Holding(s) in Company

Exhibit 99.1

5 June 2024

National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'Company')

Notification of Major Interest in National Grid Ordinary Shares

National Grid has received a notification on Form TR-1 from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. that its total interest in National Grid voting ordinary shares is as shown below.





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDR05C01

Issuer Name



NATIONAL GRID PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Jun-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.032675 1.724757 3.757432 139834521 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.852602 0.014405 2.867007

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BDR05C01 69567752 1.869327 US6362744095 6079048 0.163348 Sub Total 8.A 75646800 2.032675%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities lending Open 32625500 0.876667 Sub Total 8.B1 32625500 0.876667%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 20620090 0.554074 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 5277668 0.141814 Future 19-Dec-2025 Cash 1662983 0.044685 Future 20-Dec-2024 Cash 1351602 0.036318 Future 18-Dec-2026 Cash 879437 0.023631 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 263773 0.007088 Swap 23-Aug-2024 Cash 131899 0.003544 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 115820 0.003112 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 113385 0.003047 Swap 23-May-2034 Cash 112698 0.003028 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 98150 0.002637 Future 18-Dec-2026 Cash 78874 0.002119 Swap 23-May-2034 Cash 75181 0.002020 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 52331 0.001406 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 44519 0.001196 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 41163 0.001106 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 34824 0.000936 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 30546 0.000821 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 30527 0.000820 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 27038 0.000727 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 26166 0.000703 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 26003 0.000699 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 23947 0.000643 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 22694 0.000610 Swap 10-Apr-2034 Cash 21352 0.000574 Call Warrant 31-Dec-2030 Cash 16285 0.000438 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 15699 0.000422 Swap 10-Apr-2034 Cash 14256 0.000383 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 13504 0.000363 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 13083 0.000352 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 11739 0.000315 Call Option 17-Jan-2025 Cash 10877 0.000292 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 10668 0.000287 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 9924 0.000267 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 9234 0.000248 Call Warrant 31-Dec-2030 Cash 8715 0.000234 Call Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 8693 0.000234 Call Option 07-Jun-2024 Cash 8134 0.000219 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 7912 0.000213 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 7672 0.000206 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 7669 0.000206 Call Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 7458 0.000200 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 6978 0.000188 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 6389 0.000172 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 6313 0.000170 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 5634 0.000151 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 5363 0.000144 Call Option 17-Jan-2025 Cash 5319 0.000143 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 5165 0.000139 Call Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 4988 0.000134 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 4978 0.000134 Call Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 4968 0.000133 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 4743 0.000127 Call Warrant 31-Dec-2030 Cash 4311 0.000116 Call Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 4302 0.000116 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 3913 0.000105 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 3864 0.000104 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 3343 0.000090 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 3287 0.000088 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 3239 0.000087 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 3162 0.000085 Put Option 17-Dec-2027 Cash 3127 0.000084 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 3055 0.000082 Put Option 16-Jun-2028 Cash 3053 0.000082 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 2971 0.000080 Call Option 28-Jun-2024 Cash 2876 0.000077 Put Option 23-Jan-2026 Cash 2670 0.000072 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 2617 0.000070 Call Option 21-Feb-2025 Cash 2588 0.000070 Call Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 2485 0.000067 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 2435 0.000065 Call Option 17-Dec-2027 Cash 2397 0.000064 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 2350 0.000063 Call Option 17-Apr-2025 Cash 2279 0.000061 Call Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 2148 0.000058 Call Option 17-Dec-2027 Cash 2094 0.000056 Call Warrant 31-Dec-2030 Cash 2000 0.000054 Call Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 1953 0.000052 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1911 0.000051 Call Option 16-May-2025 Cash 1880 0.000051 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1878 0.000050 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 1866 0.000050 Call Option 22-May-2026 Cash 1848 0.000050 Put Option 18-Jun-2027 Cash 1837 0.000049 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1806 0.000049 Call Option 01-Apr-2026 Cash 1769 0.000048 Call Option 22-May-2028 Cash 1734 0.000047 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 1731 0.000047 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 1684 0.000045 Call Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 1663 0.000045 Call Option 20-Jul-2026 Cash 1624 0.000044 Call Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 1615 0.000043 Call Option 04-Mar-2025 Cash 1546 0.000042 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1534 0.000041 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1423 0.000038 Call Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 1417 0.000038 Call Option 17-Dec-2032 Cash 1380 0.000037 Put Option 20-Jun-2025 Cash 1327 0.000036 Call Option 18-Dec-2026 Cash 1308 0.000035 Put Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 1270 0.000034 Put Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 1264 0.000034 Call Option 10-Sep-2026 Cash 1197 0.000032 Put Option 17-Nov-2025 Cash 1155 0.000031 Put Option 17-Nov-2025 Cash 1155 0.000031 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 1153 0.000031 Put Option 21-Mar-2025 Cash 1143 0.000031 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 1140 0.000031 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 1082 0.000029 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 1046 0.000028 Call Option 17-Jan-2025 Cash 1040 0.000028 Call Option 19-Sep-2025 Cash 1037 0.000028 Call Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 1020 0.000027 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 995 0.000027 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 981 0.000026 Put Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 918 0.000025 Call Option 22-Feb-2027 Cash 911 0.000024 Put Option 20-Jun-2025 Cash 890 0.000024 Put Option 15-Nov-2024 Cash 886 0.000024 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 869 0.000023 Put Option 20-Sep-2024 Cash 846 0.000023 Call Option 30-Apr-2029 Cash 832 0.000022 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 783 0.000021 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 728 0.000020 Call Option 26-Oct-2026 Cash 727 0.000020 Put Option 03-Feb-2027 Cash 622 0.000017 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 615 0.000017 Call Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 602 0.000016 Put Option 20-Jun-2025 Cash 596 0.000016 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 594 0.000016 Put Option 18-Oct-2024 Cash 589 0.000016 Put Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 569 0.000015 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 540 0.000015 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 538 0.000014 Put Option 19-Sep-2025 Cash 499 0.000013 Put Option 14-Jul-2027 Cash 494 0.000013 Call Option 08-Apr-2025 Cash 489 0.000013 Call Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 459 0.000012 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 455 0.000012 Call Option 12-Jul-2024 Cash 429 0.000012 Put Option 13-Jan-2028 Cash 426 0.000011 Call Option 06-Jun-2024 Cash 401 0.000011 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 392 0.000011 Put Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 387 0.000010 Call Option 10-Jan-2029 Cash 352 0.000009 Put Option 20-Mar-2026 Cash 341 0.000009 Put Option 25-Jun-2026 Cash 340 0.000009 Call Option 28-Jun-2028 Cash 324 0.000009 Call Option 20-Jul-2026 Cash 297 0.000008 Call Option 06-Jun-2024 Cash 294 0.000008 Call Option 12-May-2025 Cash 288 0.000008 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 275 0.000007 Call Option 22-Feb-2027 Cash 274 0.000007 Call Option 06-Jun-2024 Cash 259 0.000007 Put Option 13-Jan-2027 Cash 257 0.000007 Put Option 17-Dec-2027 Cash 251 0.000007 Put Option 17-Sep-2027 Cash 248 0.000007 Put Option 18-Jun-2027 Cash 241 0.000006 Put Option 19-Mar-2027 Cash 232 0.000006 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 232 0.000006 Call Option 12-Mar-2029 Cash 230 0.000006 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 229 0.000006 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 227 0.000006 Call Option 13-Jun-2029 Cash 222 0.000006 Put Option 21-Mar-2025 Cash 221 0.000006 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 216 0.000006 Call Option 30-Jun-2028 Cash 214 0.000006 Call Option 28-Jun-2028 Cash 212 0.000006 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 203 0.000005 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 194 0.000005 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 186 0.000005 Put Option 08-Apr-2025 Cash 180 0.000005 Put Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 180 0.000005 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 177 0.000005 Call Option 28-Mar-2025 Cash 177 0.000005 Call Option 02-Nov-2027 Cash 176 0.000005 Put Option 18-Dec-2026 Cash 174 0.000005 Put Option 18-Sep-2026 Cash 169 0.000005 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 169 0.000005 Put Option 19-Jun-2026 Cash 160 0.000004 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 157 0.000004 Future 21-Jun-2024 Cash 157 0.000004 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 156 0.000004 Call Option 13-Jun-2029 Cash 156 0.000004 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 151 0.000004 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 151 0.000004 Put Option 11-Mar-2025 Cash 148 0.000004 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 148 0.000004 Put Option 20-Mar-2026 Cash 148 0.000004 Call Option 31-Jul-2028 Cash 141 0.000004 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 134 0.000004 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 130 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 125 0.000003 Call Option 28-Mar-2025 Cash 124 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 121 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 121 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 121 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 117 0.000003 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 115 0.000003 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 114 0.000003 Call Option 10-Mar-2028 Cash 113 0.000003 Call Option 02-Nov-2028 Cash 113 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 112 0.000003 Put Option 15-Dec-2028 Cash 111 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 108 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 108 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 108 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 99 0.000003 Put Option 19-Sep-2025 Cash 98 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 95 0.000003 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 91 0.000002 Put Option 17-Dec-2027 Cash 90 0.000002 Put Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 89 0.000002 Put Option 17-Sep-2027 Cash 88 0.000002 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 86 0.000002 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 86 0.000002 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 86 0.000002 Put Option 18-Jun-2027 Cash 84 0.000002 Call Option 20-Apr-2028 Cash 83 0.000002 Put Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 83 0.000002 Forward 21-Jun-2024 Cash 82 0.000002 Put Option 20-Dec-2030 Cash 80 0.000002 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 80 0.000002 Put Option 19-Mar-2027 Cash 80 0.000002 Call Option 02-Nov-2027 Cash 79 0.000002 Put Option 20-Jun-2025 Cash 78 0.000002 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 77 0.000002 Put Option 08-Oct-2024 Cash 76 0.000002 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 74 0.000002 Put Option 18-Dec-2026 Cash 72 0.000002 Put Option 18-Sep-2026 Cash 69 0.000002 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 68 0.000002 Put Option 20-Sep-2024 Cash 67 0.000002 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 67 0.000002 Put Option 19-Jun-2026 Cash 64 0.000002 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 64 0.000002 Put Option 19-Sep-2025 Cash 60 0.000002 Put Option 20-Mar-2026 Cash 58 0.000002 Put Option 21-Mar-2025 Cash 57 0.000002 Call Option 10-Jan-2028 Cash 53 0.000001 Put Option 10-Sep-2024 Cash 52 0.000001 Put Option 20-Jun-2025 Cash 50 0.000001 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 47 0.000001 Put Option 19-Dec-2025 Cash 43 0.000001 Call Option 31-Jul-2028 Cash 42 0.000001 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 40 0.000001 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 38 0.000001 Put Option 21-Mar-2025 Cash 38 0.000001 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 33 0.000001 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 28 0.000001 Call Option 11-Mar-2027 Cash 25 0.000001 Call Option 28-Mar-2025 Cash 25 0.000001 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 22 0.000001 Put Option 20-Sep-2024 Cash 17 0.000000 Put Option 20-Dec-2024 Cash 16 0.000000 Put Option 20-Sep-2024 Cash 11 0.000000 Put Option 11-Feb-2025 Cash 11 0.000000 Put Option 14-Jan-2025 Cash 11 0.000000 Call Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 9 0.000000 Put Option 12-Dec-2024 Cash 9 0.000000 Call Option 02-Nov-2028 Cash 8 0.000000 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 8 0.000000 Put Option 20-Sep-2024 Cash 8 0.000000 Put Option 08-Oct-2024 Cash 7 0.000000 Put Option 12-Nov-2024 Cash 6 0.000000 Call Option 28-Mar-2025 Cash 6 0.000000 Put Option 10-Sep-2024 Cash 5 0.000000 Call Option 14-Jun-2024 Cash 4 0.000000 Put Option 06-Jun-2024 Cash 3 0.000000 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 3 0.000000 Put Option 13-Aug-2024 Cash 2 0.000000 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 2 0.000000 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 2 0.000000 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1 0.000000 Call Option 07-Jun-2024 Cash 1 0.000000 Put Option 09-Jul-2024 Cash 1 0.000000 Put Option 21-Jun-2024 Cash 1 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B2 31562221 0.848090%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs International The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) GSAM Holdings LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) Goldman Sachs Bank USA The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) GSAM Holdings LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 6) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 6) Folio Financial, Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 6) Folio Investments Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7) Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7) Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 7) Goldman Sachs International Bank The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 8) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 8) The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 8) The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9) GSAM Holdings LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9) Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 9) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.General email contact:gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

04-Jun-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw

This notice is in compliance with National Grid's obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Pritti Patel

Deputy Company Secretary and General Counsel, Corporate

