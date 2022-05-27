Log in
09:59aNATIONAL GRID : Our Volunteers Making a Difference in NYC Parks
PU
05/26NATIONAL GRID : Milk Money
PU
05/26European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
National Grid : Our Volunteers Making a Difference in NYC Parks

05/27/2022 | 09:59am EDT
(Photo: National Grid employee volunteers at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens)

Warm weather is finally here and what better way is there than to spend time outdoors in open green spaces with family, friends or even solo. Here are a few spaces in Downstate New York where National Grid employee volunteers helped beautify:

Roy Wilkins Park in Queens

To celebrate Earth Day, more than 75 National Grid employee volunteers joined with City Parks Foundation by beautifying Roy Wilkins Park in Jamaica, Queens, as part of the "It's My Park" project which celebrates neighborhood parks and public spaces.

The volunteers participated in cleanup activities including spreading 11 cubic yards of mulch and painting 175 feet of fence. This work will ensure families and communities in Jamaica will have continued access to beautiful public park space for years to come.

Roy Wilkins Park located on Merrick Blvd. between 115 Ave., 116 Ave., and Baisley Blvd. in Queens is named after the famed civil rights leader and former NAACP president. New York City Council Woman Nantasha Williams' team and the Queens Borough President's office, along with National Grid representatives kicked off the event with opening remarks.

"Earth Day is an international day of action where we draw attention to the environment and promote conservation and sustainability. The change in our environment starts with us. It is important to highlight that when we take care of our earth, we are also taking steps to protect our health and community. I want to thank National Grid for prioritizing my district with their beautification day of service at Roy Wilkins Park. I look forward to our future collaborations," said New York City Council Woman Nantasha Williams.

National Grid's "It's My Park" partnership with City Park Foundation is part of Project C, the company's community investment initiative. Partnering with municipalities and local non-profits to preserve green spaces and restore local parks to their natural beauty is one of the key elements of Project C.

Since September 2021, the "It's My Park" partnership has hosted over 100 National Grid volunteers who have assisted in park stewardship activities across Brooklyn and Queens.

"On this Earth Day, as we're called on to invest in our planet, Partnerships for Parks is honored to work with National Grid at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens as well as our many corporate and community partners across the borough and city." said Sabina Saragoussi, director of Partnerships for Parks. "As we emerge from the pandemic and step into a spring of hope, we're relying on the help of all our partners to ensure that parks and open spaces in every neighborhood of our city are clean, green, and thriving."

Read more about the event in the Queens Chronicle

Brooklyn Greenway Initiative "Greenway Adventures"

Looking for something fun to do?

TheBrooklyn Greenway Initiative (BGI) is hosting a Family Bike Ride to Red Hook Fest on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm. It's a free, family-friendly, 1.5-mile bike ride along the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway from Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6 to Red Hook Fest! Participants of all ages are welcome - come on bike, trike, scooter, stroller, or on foot. You can register here.

National Grid was the presenting sponsor, helping launch BGI's Greenway Adventures NYC last year, showcasing the city's unique green spaces for residents to enjoy. National Grid employee volunteers helped clean up and re-plant some of the planters along the Greenway, which began blooming this spring.

(Photo: BGI thanks National Grid employee volunteers for helping beautify planters along the Greenway Adventures NYC route.)

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 13:58:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
