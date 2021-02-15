National Grid Prepares for Potential Ice Storm to Hit Monday and into Tuesday Feb 15, 2021 - 03:30 PM

WALTHAM, MA - National Grid is preparing for a storm that will arrive in New England this evening and continue through tomorrow. The storm is forecast to bring a mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain across Massachusetts and into northwest Rhode Island.

The primary concerns associated with this storm are a risk of ice accumulation and wind gusts that could range from 30-40 mph, potentially damaging trees and knocking down wires. This could contribute to power outages across the region. Calmer weather is expected Tuesday afternoon.

'As always, we're monitoring the forecasts closely and we have nearly 2,700 personnel in place across Rhode Island and Massachusetts to respond as quickly and safely as we can,' said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations.

National Grid is preparing for this storm by securing 2,681 field-based employees as part of our emergency response operations. This includes overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers. Crews will be dispatched beginning tonight and into Tuesday morning.

The company has been preparing for the storm for several days, and is continuing to monitor the weather, communicating with local officials, first responders, and life support customers.

The Company offers the following tips and reminders:

Stay safe:

Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it's an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company's Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

