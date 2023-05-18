Advanced search
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12:38 2023-05-18 am EDT
1134.25 GBX   -0.55%
03:03aSouth Africa's Eskom says power cuts could increase to higher level
RE
02:52aNational Grid annual profit jumps 15% on U.S. businesses strength
RE
02:36aCorrection: British Utility National Grid Logs Higher FY23 Profit, Revenue
MT
National Grid Pretax Profit Rose in Fiscal 2023

05/18/2023 | 02:35am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

National Grid on Thursday said that its pretax profit rose in fiscal 2023 and reiterated its financial outlook for the five-year period through to fiscal 2026.

The U.K. energy infrastructure group reported a pretax profit of 3.59 billion pounds ($4.48 billion) in the period, up from GBP3.44 billion a year earlier.

Operating profit rose to GBP4.88 billion from GBP4.37 billion. On an underlying basis, operating profit was GBP4.58 billion.

National Grid declared a final dividend of 37.60 pence a share, bringing the full-year payment to 55.44 pence from 50.97 pence a year earlier.

Looking at 2023-24, the company said it expects underlying earnings per share to be modestly below 2022-23 levels due to the U.K. government's change to the capital allowance regime from April 1. This should have a six-to-seven pence per share impact on EPS, but won't affect the long-term.

The financial outlook over the five year period 2020-21 to 2025-26 remains unchanged, National Grid said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 0234ET

Financials
Sales 2023 18 701 M 23 333 M 23 333 M
Net income 2023 2 638 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
Net Debt 2023 42 397 M 52 899 M 52 899 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 4,84%
Capitalization 41 931 M 52 318 M 52 318 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 140,50 GBX
Average target price 1 138,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.35%52 318
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 965
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.85%46 194
ENGIE10.02%38 603
UNIPER SE48.80%34 727
RWE AG0.60%33 693
