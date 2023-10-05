National Grid, through its robust suite of economic development programs, is providing around $1.4 million to support various projects across Western New York.

Among them are two creative clean energy solutions: Linde's clean hydrogen plant in Niagara Falls and Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute's innovative battery backup pilot program.

"Companies like Linde and Hauptman Woodward are pioneering exciting new technologies that represent market-leading innovation and are representative of our nationwide transition to clean energy and sustainability," said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa, who added that these projects align with the goals of National Grid's Fossil-Free Vision, a plan that calls for eliminating fossil fuels from the company's U.S. gas and electricity systems by 2050. "Our fossil-free vision addresses climate change while ensuring affordable, reliable service for our customers. And as we at National Grid began working alongside Linde and Hauptman-Woodward to learn about their goals, it was determined that our economic development programs could support, advance and nurture these ideas, so that they can be brought to life and make a difference."

The projects receiving funding include:

Last year, industrial gas company Linde announced plans to build a 35 megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer - its first in North America - to produce clean, carbon-free hydrogen through electrolysis at the company's 4501 Royal Ave. Niagara Falls location. To support this project, National Grid has provided a $750,000 economic development grant through its Electric Capital Investment Incentive Program, which offsets costs associated with utility infrastructure upgrades to accommodate business expansion.

"Linde appreciates National Grid's support, and we are excited to be making this investment in New York," said Todd Lawson, vice president east region, Linde. "The liquid hydrogen produced by this new facility will be distributed throughout the region to be used in end markets such as transportation, electronics and manufacturing, while helping to enable a more sustainable future."

To support its Cryo-EM microscope technology Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute in Buffalo worked with Stark Technology, Viridi Parente and Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to pilot an onsite lithium battery storage device to lower peak demand and provide a greener backup power alternative to its current diesel generator.

The innovative battery storage solution at Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute.

A $450,000 grant was provided through National Grid's Renewable Energy and Economic Development program, which funds projects that demonstrate alternative generation technologies that produce regional economic development benefits.

"The Cryo-EM center provides unprecedented insight into the structure and function of biological macromolecules, and a better understanding about medicine, drug design, cancer interventions and biological defense advances," said Edward Snell, PhD., president and CEO of Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute. "National Grid's support allowed for this first-of-its-kind battery energy storage system to be installed at the institute, as the new Cryo-EM center required additional electricity capacity to meet our needs."

Brent Industries is building a new, 113,000-square-foot warehouse, distribution and assembly facility that's bolstered by a $138,000 National Grid Electric Capital Investment grant. The grant, which offsets customer costs associated with utility infrastructure upgrades related to business expansion or new construction, is being provided through the National Grid's robust suite of economic development programs.

Brent Industries is the parent company of KJ Motorsports and Outdoor Furnace Supply. KJ Motorsports sells after-market parts for all-terrain vehicles, golf carts and snowmobiles. Outdoor Furnace Supply sells installation components for outdoor boilers, radiant heat equipment and geothermal heating systems. Both companies were founded in 2009.

Brent began building the facility at 9745 Rochester Rd. in Middleport last year because the company had outgrown its previous workspace and didn't have sufficient room to add up to 12 employees to its current 27-person staff. The new site - scheduled to be completed by the end of the year - will also include larger office spaces and a warehouse, plus a showroom.

To support its efforts to remediate the former Niagara Motors site, the City of Dunkirk will receive a $60,000 National Grid Brownfield Redevelopment grant. The grant, designed to fund utility infrastructure upgrades and costs related to redeveloping a brownfield or vacant building, was provided through the company's robust suite of economic development programs.

Cleanup at the vacant, four-acre site at 760 Lamphere St. requires excavation and soil removal. A top layer of clean, new soil will support vegetation growth, and other areas of the land parcel will be freshly paved. It's anticipated that redevelopment would promote city employment growth as business opportunities at the site will be made available for commercial use. The National Grid grant covers approximately 10% of remediation costs.

"On behalf of the City of Dunkirk, I would like to thank National Grid for their financial support through their Brownfield Redevelopment Grant Program," said City of Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas. "These funds will allow us to complete the cleanup of a brownfield site in the city that has sat vacant and underused in a prime redevelopment location for decades."

National Grid's economic development grant program aligns with the company's Project C initiative, which is designed as a collaborative effort with customers and community leaders to positively impact sustainability, neighborhood and community investment, and workforce development.

Since 2003, National Grid's 18 economic development programs have provided more than $145 million in assistance, helping to create or retain more than 65,000 jobs and supporting almost $10.5 billion in private and public investment across upstate New York. More information about National Grid's suite of programs is available at www.shovelready.com.