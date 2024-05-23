a7015p
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington D.C. 20549
_______________________________________________________________________
FORM 6-K
_______________________________________________________________________
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date: 23 May 2024
Commission File Number: 001-14958
_______________________________________________________________________
NATIONAL GRID plc
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
England and Wales
(Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
_______________________________________________________________________
1-3 Strand, London, WC2N 5EH, United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive office)
_______________________________________________________________________
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3- 2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ☐ Yes ☒ No
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): n/a
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit No.
Description
99.1
Exhibit 99.1 Announcement sent to the London Stock Exchange on 23 May 2024- Publication of Annual Report and Accounts
Exhibit 99.1
23 May 2024
National Grid plc
Publication of Annual Report and Accounts
National Grid plc ("National Grid" or the "Company") announces that the following documents have been published today and are available on its website at https://www.nationalgrid.com/investors/resources:
● Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24
● Annual Report on Form 20-F 2023/24
A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24 has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
In addition, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2023/24 has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and will shortly be available at www.sec.gov.
For the purposes of complying with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs") and the requirements imposed on issuers through the DTRs, information required to be communicated with the media in unedited full text was included in the Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24.
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).
Pritti Patel
Deputy Company Secretary and General Counsel Corporate
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
NATIONALGRID plc
By:
Beth Melges
_______________________
|
Beth Melges
Head of Plc Governance
Date: 23 May 2024