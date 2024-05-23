UNITED STATES

Date: 23 May 2024

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Announcement sent to the London Stock Exchange on 23 May 2024- Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

Exhibit 99.1

23 May 2024

National Grid plc

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

National Grid plc ("National Grid" or the "Company") announces that the following documents have been published today and are available on its website at https://www.nationalgrid.com/investors/resources:

● Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24

● Annual Report on Form 20-F 2023/24

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24 has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

In addition, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2023/24 has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and will shortly be available at www.sec.gov.

For the purposes of complying with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs") and the requirements imposed on issuers through the DTRs, information required to be communicated with the media in unedited full text was included in the Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Pritti Patel

Deputy Company Secretary and General Counsel Corporate

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

NATIONALGRID plc By: Beth Melges _______________________ Beth Melges Head of Plc Governance

Date: 23 May 2024

a7015p