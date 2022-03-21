National Grid : Renovation of Historic Cortland Building Receives National Grid Grant

What was once a crumbling building in the heart of Cortland is now a vibrant commercial and residential space, thanks in part to National Grid.

The Hopkins Block, located at 83-85 Main St., opened in 2021 after extensive renovations by owners Steve Franco and Jamie Yaman. According to historical accounts, the building was constructed by L.R. Hopkins in 1891. It once housed a dry goods store at street level and the Tioughnioga Club, an elite social club, on its second floor, while freemasons occupied the top floors. The building was vacant by the 1960s and, with no one maintaining it, fell into disrepair. A portion of the building's rear eventually collapsed and other structural problems began to worsen.



Developer Steve Franco is presented with a check for $100,000 from Brian Anderson, National Grid Regional Economic Development Manager

By the time construction began in January 2020, the walls and floors were unstable and large parts of the structure's integrity had been compromised. Though the building was in grave condition, the developer's desire to preserve it from destruction was stronger than any wrecking ball.

The $2.4 million project was supported in part by a $100,000 grant from National Grid's Main Street Revitalization Program. The program provides grants to developers and communities to strengthen the economic viability of traditional Main Streets in small- and medium-sized urban areas and promote smart growth investment in central business districts and commercial corridors.

"Main Street is where a city or village makes its first impression on people," Alberto Bianchetti, regional director for customer and community management, said. "When people enter a place like the city of Cortland, we want them to see a vibrant community full of promise both culturally and economically. By supporting in the Hopkins Block, we were able to help the construction of 12 market-rate apartments and two commercial spaces through the preservation of a historical landmark in the middle of the city's business district."

The finished 20,000-square-foot project is a mix of modern technology with classic finishes. The stamped galvanized sheet metal façade still looks out at Main Street from the upper floors, while some of the original floor joists, doors and trim were incorporated. Energy-efficient LED light fixtures and state-of-the-art heat pumps were installed, as were ENERGY STAR® appliances and equipment. The latest technologies for air recirculation were selected to address health concerns of tenants.

The Cortland County Chamber of Commerce is the building's largest tenant, having moved its offices to the first floor of the building. Next door is the Dapper Rascal Studio, an upscale barbershop based in Binghamton that recently expanded to Cortland. Each of the 12 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the building's upper three floors were rented within one-month of listing.

"Our economic development portfolio aligns with our Project C initiative, which is National Grid's promise to improve the communities in which we live and work," Bianchetti said. "Our investment in projects like the Hopkins Block pays dividends through new jobs, new places for individuals and families to live, and reenergized communities."

To learn more about the Main Street Revitalization Program and other National Grid economic development programs, visit shovelready.com.