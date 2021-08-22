Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : Responding to Damage Caused by Tropical Storm Henri Across Rhode Island and Massachusetts

08/22/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, MA - National Grid has nearly 4,000 field personnel in Rhode Island and Massachusetts responding to power outages caused by downed limbs, trees, and poles resulting from Tropical Storm Henri. The storm is delivering fierce winds and heavy rain, with some peak gusts reaching above 70 mph, leading to significant damage.

Field personnel in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are responding to emergency 911 and wires down calls, assessing the damage, clearing trees, and making repairs to electrical infrastructure where conditions are safe. This enables the restoration to proceed safely and efficiently and helps us restore power to customers more quickly. Once damage assessment nears completion, National Grid will provide more information on potential estimated restoration times.

National Grid has restored power to more than 31,400 customers in Rhode Island and 20,700 Massachusetts since the storm's impact began this morning. Restoration work is continuing as conditions are deemed safe. Peak wind gusts are still in the 25-35 mph range in some areas.

As of 5 pm, approximately 72,600 customers in Rhode Island and 8,500 in Massachusetts were without power. The hardest hit communities in Rhode Island include South Kingstown, Narragansett, Westerly, Jamestown, Charlestown and North Kingstown. As always, National Grid urges customers to stay safe and provides several ways to stay connected and up-to-date on the latest safety and restoration information.

'At National Grid, we recognize that losing your power at any time is frustrating. We want to assure our customers that we are working expeditiously to restore their service as quickly and safely as possible,' said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations for National Grid. 'Thousands of line and forestry workers are deployed across Rhode Island and Massachusetts, working to repair and restore the power systems in affected communities. We will not stop until every customer has their electricity back.'

National Grid anticipates having the vast majority of customers restored by mid-week. Damage assessment is currently underway, and as this phase nears completion, National Grid will provide more information and tighter timelines on estimated restoration times.

The company offers the following tips and reminders to customers:

Customers Should Stay Connected:

  • Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.
  • Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid's mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.
  • Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm and restoration updates.
  • Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central
  • To stay connected during storms and outages, text to 64743 using any of the below commands.
    • REG to sign up for text alerts
    • OUT to report an outage
    • SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your area
    • HELP for the full list of commands

Stay Safe:

  • Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.
  • Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it's an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.
  • People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company's Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.
  • Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

Electric Safety:

  • If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.
  • If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.
  • Reminder: It's not safe to work in an elevated bucket during periods of increased wind gusts. Our line workers begin restoration work only when conditions are deemed safe.

Gas Safety:

If you suspect a natural gas leak:

  • GetOut - All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone or light switches for any reason.
  • CallUs - After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call the National Grid 24-hour gas emergency number for New England at 1-800-640-1595.
  • Stay Out - Do not return to your home until National Grid tells you it is safe.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 21:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
05:24pNATIONAL GRID : Responding to Damage Caused by Tropical Storm Henri Across Rhode..
PU
05:10pNATIONAL GRID : Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island
AQ
05:10pLIVE UPDATES ON HENRI : Rhode Island begins recovery phase
AQ
07:41aLIVE UPDATES ON HENRI : Rhode Island power to be restored
AQ
08/21NATIONAL GRID : Prepared for Hurricane Henri
PU
08/20NATIONAL GRID : Prepares for Tropical Storm Henri
PU
08/20NATIONAL GRID : Moving Resources into Eastern NY in Anticipation of Tropical Sto..
PU
08/20NATIONAL GRID : Prepares for Tropical Storm Henri to Hit New England Sunday
PU
08/19SSE Acquires First Battery Project
DJ
08/18NATIONAL GRID : Melanie Littlejohn to Appear on PBS' ‘Behind the Woman'
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 470 M 21 057 M 21 057 M
Net income 2022 2 235 M 3 043 M 3 043 M
Net Debt 2022 39 485 M 53 744 M 53 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 35 409 M 48 221 M 48 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 979,00 GBX
Average target price 1 032,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.18%48 221
SEMPRA4.67%42 586
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.18%41 767
ENGIE-1.45%34 835
E.ON SE24.62%34 408
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED11.41%32 837