National Grid's

Responsible

Business

Our commitment to a clean, affordable energy future

Investor Event - September 2023

"Our role as a responsible business is at the heart of everything we do. We remain proud of the work the company does to serve communities, the environment and our people in a responsible way."

Responsible Business Charter 2023

John Pettigrew, Chief Executive

Report Overview

Key updates - a simplified approach

Following the launch of our Responsible Business

Revised near-term Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets

Charter in 2020, we've refreshed our Charter to:

align to a 1.5°C pathway and have been validated by

- Ensure we address the evolving demands of a

SBTi1

clean, fair and affordable energy future

We've consolidated our updated commitments into 3

- Reflect the evolution of our portfolio, the external

core pillars

market and our stakeholders expectations

- Our Environment, Our Customers and

Find the full report here:Responsible Business Charter

Communities, and Our People

Our annual Responsible Business Report will report

These are underpinned by our Responsible Business

against these commitments from 2024

fundamentals

- Which include our approach to governance and

Our 3 core pillars

other activities that are essential to day-to-day

business

Our Environment

Our Customers

Our People

& Communities

Deliver a clean energy future

Support a fair and

Build the net zero workforce

affordable transition

Key commitments

Key commitments

Key commitments

  • Reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions
    • by 60% by 20301,2
    • to net zero by 2050
  • Reduce Scope 3 emissions
    • by 37.5% by 20341,2
    • to net zero by 2050
  • Reduce SF6 emissions
    • by 50% by 20302
  • To invest c.£29bn3 directly into the decarbonisation of our networks between FY22-26
  • Provide meaningful skills development
    • for 45,000 people by 2030
  • Deliver 500,000 employee volunteering hours by 2030 across our communities
  • Report on the benefits provided as a result of our community support
  • Disclose and act on our customer satisfaction scores across our key business areas
  • Aim for 35% female representation and 20% ethnicity in our management population by 2025
  • Aim for 50% female representation and 40% ethnicity in our new talent population by 2025
  • Aim for 50% diversity in our Group Executive and on the Board

Responsible Business fundamentals: Underpinning our core pillars and everyday operations

Governance

Network Reliability

Health & Safety

Cyber Security

Supply Chain

Ethics

  1. Near term emissions reductions targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as aligned to a 1.5°C pathway
  2. From a 2018/19 baseline year
  3. Aligned to EU Taxonomy

Our commitments (continued)

Our Environment

Achieve net zero by 2050 for

Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

  • Our near-term emissions reductions targets have been validated by SBTi as aligned to a 1.5°C pathway
  • A focus on energy consumption and travel emissions
    • Move to a 100% electric vehicle fleet3 by 2030
    • 20% reduction4 in energy consumption at our flagship offices by 2030
  • Top 80% of our UK / 50% of US suppliers to commit to setting a Science Based emissions reduction Target / Roadmap by 2025/26

Protect our natural environment

  • Restore by 10% in the UK, and preserve in the US our natural environment on managed land

Adapt to a changing climate

  • Report on climate risks, opportunities and investment in adaptation activities

Our Customers

& Communities

Support an affordable energy transition

  • Whilst we work to achieve net zero, we are committed to ensure this is delivered affordably, justly and equitably

Increasing reporting and transparency

  • Continue to raise awareness, through increased reporting, of our progress on our Grid for Good employability programmes
  • We will act on customer feedback and report on customer satisfaction scores across our key business areas

Our People

Invest in our people and build the skills needed to deliver the clean energy future

  • Ensure all colleagues have access to learning solutions to develop the capabilities required to deliver net zero

Reflect the communities we serve

  • As demonstrated by our strong diversity targets, we aspire to increase ethnic and female representation in our workforce

Lead the industry on colleague health and wellbeing

  • Aim for our colleague engagement and 'Safe to Say' metrics to remain at or above the high performing norm (Korn Ferry benchmark)

Ensure all colleagues receive fair and equitable pay

  • Remain committed to making sure pay is equitable for all our colleagues

Responsible Business fundamentals: Underpinning our core pillars and everyday operations

Key commitments that underpin our refreshed Charter

  • Delivering energy safely, reliably and efficiently
  • Working responsibly with our supply chain and our stakeholders on responsible business matters
  • Embedding strong ethics and ensuring compliance in everything we do
  • Investing in developing technologies and innovations that benefit our customers and society
  • Ensuring both physical and cyber security risks are monitored robustly

Delivering against our refreshed approach

CASE STUDY

NY Community Offshore Wind

Our JV with RWE has submitted a bid to operate 1.3GW of capacity in the NY Bight region

  • To cleanly power 500,000 homes
  • Resulting in 4,600 jobs and >$3bn of economic benefit

CASE STUDY

£65m Energy Support Fund

£50m (UK) and $17m (US) pledged in Nov 2022 to assist the hardest hit households. Since last winter

  • >30,500 UK households supported
  • >$10m of grants awarded across New York and Massachusetts

CASE STUDY

A top employer for gender equality

Included in The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2023

  • Continue to champion DEI through employee resource groups
  • Utilising AI to eliminate recruitment bias
  1. Target applies to our light duty vehicles. Alongside this we will pursue the replacement of our medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with zero carbon alternatives
  2. Compared to a 2019/20 baseline

2022/23 Performance Highlights4

Our Environment

70%

21%

reduction in

reduction in

Scope 1 and 2 emissions

SF6 emissions

vs 1990/91 baseline

vs 2018/19 baseline

98% of shareholders voted in favour of our Climate Transition Planat our 2022 AGM, which outlines plans to achieve 'real net zero' without the need for carbon offsets

7.5%

CDP Climate

Change 'A list'

reduction in

Rating for

Scope 1 and 2 emissions

7th consecutive year

vs FY22

Our Customers & Communities

99.99%

101,562

60,096

Network reliability

Volunteering hours

In 2023

delivered for our customers

delivered since 2020

up 157% vs FY22

£7.7bn

£

£300m

Investment

Of Interconnector income

into critical energy infrastructure

announced to be returned

with 75% aligned to EU Taxonomy

early to customers

6,590

£65m

People received skills development

Winter Support Fund

up 66% vs FY22

helping alleviate financial distress

caused by rising energy costs in the UK and US

Our People

36.1%

81%

-1.9%UK

Of workforce

Employee engagement

female or ethnically diverse

Grid:Voice survey

£

5.1%US

50%

1,092,224

Diversity on our Board

Hours of training

delivered to employees

Mean Gender Pay Gap5

Updated remuneration policy last year, increases focus on achievement of emissions reductions and DEI 6

  1. Unless specified, data relates to the Group financial reporting period ending 31 March 2023
  2. Gender Pay Gap reported data is a year in arrears in line with UK statutory Gender Pay Gap reporting
  3. Directors' Annual Performance Plan includes weighting for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). DEI metric relates to the gender and ethnic diversity of new joiners and colleagues at or above senior management level

Investor Relations - Contact details

Nick Ashworth

Angela Broad

James Flanagan

Director of Investor Relations

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Manager (US)

M +44 (0) 7814 355 590

M +44 (0) 7825 351 918

M +44 (0) 7970 778 952

nicholas.ashworth@nationalgrid.com

angela.broad@nationalgrid.com

james.flanagan2@nationalgrid.com

Alexandra Bateman

Daniel Evans

Investor Relations Manager

Investor Relations Analyst

M +44 (0) 7970 479 571

M +44 (0) 7593 598 877

Alexandra.bateman@nationalgrid.com

Daniel.evans1@nationalgrid.com

National Grid plc 1-3 Strand London WC2N 5EH United Kingdom

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 09:07:03 UTC.