National Grid's
Responsible
Business
Our commitment to a clean, affordable energy future
Investor Event - September 2023
"Our role as a responsible business is at the heart of everything we do. We remain proud of the work the company does to serve communities, the environment and our people in a responsible way."
Responsible Business Charter 2023
John Pettigrew, Chief Executive
Report Overview
Key updates - a simplified approach
•
Following the launch of our Responsible Business
•
Revised near-term Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets
Charter in 2020, we've refreshed our Charter to:
align to a 1.5°C pathway and have been validated by
- Ensure we address the evolving demands of a
SBTi1
clean, fair and affordable energy future
•
We've consolidated our updated commitments into 3
- Reflect the evolution of our portfolio, the external
core pillars
market and our stakeholders expectations
- Our Environment, Our Customers and
•
Find the full report here:Responsible Business Charter
•
Communities, and Our People
•
Our annual Responsible Business Report will report
These are underpinned by our Responsible Business
against these commitments from 2024
fundamentals
- Which include our approach to governance and
Our 3 core pillars
other activities that are essential to day-to-day
business
Our Environment
Our Customers
Our People
& Communities
Deliver a clean energy future
Support a fair and
Build the net zero workforce
affordable transition
Key commitments
Key commitments
Key commitments
- Reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions
- by 60% by 20301,2
- to net zero by 2050
- Reduce Scope 3 emissions
- by 37.5% by 20341,2
- to net zero by 2050
- Reduce SF6 emissions
- by 50% by 20302
- To invest c.£29bn3 directly into the decarbonisation of our networks between FY22-26
- Provide meaningful skills development
- for 45,000 people by 2030
- Deliver 500,000 employee volunteering hours by 2030 across our communities
- Report on the benefits provided as a result of our community support
- Disclose and act on our customer satisfaction scores across our key business areas
- Aim for 35% female representation and 20% ethnicity in our management population by 2025
- Aim for 50% female representation and 40% ethnicity in our new talent population by 2025
- Aim for 50% diversity in our Group Executive and on the Board
Responsible Business fundamentals: Underpinning our core pillars and everyday operations
Governance
Network Reliability
Health & Safety
Cyber Security
Supply Chain
Ethics
- Near term emissions reductions targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as aligned to a 1.5°C pathway
- From a 2018/19 baseline year
- Aligned to EU Taxonomy
Our commitments (continued)
Our Environment
Achieve net zero by 2050 for
Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
- Our near-term emissions reductions targets have been validated by SBTi as aligned to a 1.5°C pathway
- A focus on energy consumption and travel emissions
- Move to a 100% electric vehicle fleet3 by 2030
- 20% reduction4 in energy consumption at our flagship offices by 2030
- Top 80% of our UK / 50% of US suppliers to commit to setting a Science Based emissions reduction Target / Roadmap by 2025/26
Protect our natural environment
- Restore by 10% in the UK, and preserve in the US our natural environment on managed land
Adapt to a changing climate
- Report on climate risks, opportunities and investment in adaptation activities
Our Customers
& Communities
Support an affordable energy transition
- Whilst we work to achieve net zero, we are committed to ensure this is delivered affordably, justly and equitably
Increasing reporting and transparency
- Continue to raise awareness, through increased reporting, of our progress on our Grid for Good employability programmes
- We will act on customer feedback and report on customer satisfaction scores across our key business areas
Our People
Invest in our people and build the skills needed to deliver the clean energy future
- Ensure all colleagues have access to learning solutions to develop the capabilities required to deliver net zero
Reflect the communities we serve
- As demonstrated by our strong diversity targets, we aspire to increase ethnic and female representation in our workforce
Lead the industry on colleague health and wellbeing
- Aim for our colleague engagement and 'Safe to Say' metrics to remain at or above the high performing norm (Korn Ferry benchmark)
Ensure all colleagues receive fair and equitable pay
- Remain committed to making sure pay is equitable for all our colleagues
Responsible Business fundamentals: Underpinning our core pillars and everyday operations
Key commitments that underpin our refreshed Charter
- Delivering energy safely, reliably and efficiently
- Working responsibly with our supply chain and our stakeholders on responsible business matters
- Embedding strong ethics and ensuring compliance in everything we do
- Investing in developing technologies and innovations that benefit our customers and society
- Ensuring both physical and cyber security risks are monitored robustly
Delivering against our refreshed approach
CASE STUDY
NY Community Offshore Wind
Our JV with RWE has submitted a bid to operate 1.3GW of capacity in the NY Bight region
- To cleanly power 500,000 homes
- Resulting in 4,600 jobs and >$3bn of economic benefit
CASE STUDY
£65m Energy Support Fund
£50m (UK) and $17m (US) pledged in Nov 2022 to assist the hardest hit households. Since last winter
- >30,500 UK households supported
- >$10m of grants awarded across New York and Massachusetts
CASE STUDY
A top employer for gender equality
Included in The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2023
- Continue to champion DEI through employee resource groups
- Utilising AI to eliminate recruitment bias
- Target applies to our light duty vehicles. Alongside this we will pursue the replacement of our medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with zero carbon alternatives
- Compared to a 2019/20 baseline
2022/23 Performance Highlights4
Our Environment
70%
21%
reduction in
reduction in
Scope 1 and 2 emissions
SF6 emissions
vs 1990/91 baseline
vs 2018/19 baseline
98% of shareholders voted in favour of our Climate Transition Planat our 2022 AGM, which outlines plans to achieve 'real net zero' without the need for carbon offsets
7.5%
CDP Climate
Change 'A list'
reduction in
Rating for
Scope 1 and 2 emissions
7th consecutive year
vs FY22
Our Customers & Communities
99.99%
101,562
60,096
Network reliability
Volunteering hours
In 2023
delivered for our customers
delivered since 2020
up 157% vs FY22
£7.7bn
£
£300m
Investment
Of Interconnector income
into critical energy infrastructure
announced to be returned
with 75% aligned to EU Taxonomy
early to customers
6,590
£65m
People received skills development
Winter Support Fund
up 66% vs FY22
helping alleviate financial distress
caused by rising energy costs in the UK and US
Our People
36.1%
81%
-1.9%UK
Of workforce
Employee engagement
female or ethnically diverse
Grid:Voice survey
£
5.1%US
50%
1,092,224
Diversity on our Board
Hours of training
delivered to employees
Mean Gender Pay Gap5
Updated remuneration policy last year, increases focus on achievement of emissions reductions and DEI 6
- Unless specified, data relates to the Group financial reporting period ending 31 March 2023
- Gender Pay Gap reported data is a year in arrears in line with UK statutory Gender Pay Gap reporting
- Directors' Annual Performance Plan includes weighting for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). DEI metric relates to the gender and ethnic diversity of new joiners and colleagues at or above senior management level
Investor Relations - Contact details
Nick Ashworth
Angela Broad
James Flanagan
Director of Investor Relations
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations Manager (US)
M +44 (0) 7814 355 590
M +44 (0) 7825 351 918
M +44 (0) 7970 778 952
nicholas.ashworth@nationalgrid.com
angela.broad@nationalgrid.com
james.flanagan2@nationalgrid.com
Alexandra Bateman
Daniel Evans
Investor Relations Manager
Investor Relations Analyst
M +44 (0) 7970 479 571
M +44 (0) 7593 598 877
Alexandra.bateman@nationalgrid.com
Daniel.evans1@nationalgrid.com
National Grid plc 1-3 Strand London WC2N 5EH United Kingdom
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Grid plc published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 09:07:03 UTC.