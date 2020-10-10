Log in
National Grid : Restores Power to 95 Percent of Eastern New York Customers Impacted by Damaging Storm

10/10/2020 | 11:45am EDT
Oct 10, 2020 - 11:35 AM

ALBANY, NY - National Grid's eastern New York field force has restored power to 95 percent of the nearly 250,000 customers impacted by the severe storm that caused significant and widespread damage across the region Wednesday. More than 2,700 tree, line and service workers, have been working around the clock to remove uprooted trees, tree limbs, downed wires, and other hazards. Crews have repaired extensive damage to equipment and facilities, including replacing more than 150 poles that were broken as a result of the storm's devastation. Among the hardest areas hit counties were Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Columbia and Montgomery.

'While we have made steady progress since Wednesday, our work will continue until all affected customers have had their service restored,' said Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations. 'And as we look ahead, with high winds and thunderstorms in today's forecast, our plan is to hold all of our crews in the area. We will be prepared.'

The majority of the 15,000 customers who remain without service are in Albany, Schenectady and Troy. The company has established an estimated restoration time of 9 p.m. for those customers, with scattered isolated pockets and single customer outages restored into Sunday.

Ice and Bottled Water Distribution

National Grid is offering dry ice, water-based ice and bottled water at the following locations below until 5 p.m. today. Company personnel will provide information on the proper handling of dry ice, and customers are asked to bring a small cooler or shopping bag to transport their dry ice.

Albany Crossgates Mall Parking Lot (near Macy's)
1 Crossgates Mall Rd., GuilderlandSchenectady
County Department of Engineering and Public Works

100 Kellar Ave., Schenectady

Rensselaer
Sherwood Fire Department
65 Sherwood Ave., Rensselaer

Troy
Pittstown Rescue Squad
60 Parker School Rd., Johnsonville

Customers who remain without power when their neighbors have been restored are encouraged to call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

Once restoration has been completed, National Grid crews will remain in the field for the days that follow to complete storm cleanup. The company reminds motorists to use caution as they approach work areas, to ensure the safety of utility and other storm-response personnel.

Estimated Restoration Times

  • In the early stages of a storm, restoration times on National Grid's Outage Central site may be listed as 'assessing conditions.' This is because debris such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires, must be cleared away so that damage to our equipment can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.
  • It's normal for outage numbers and Estimated Restoration Times to fluctuate as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur if strong, damaging winds continue.
  • Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check Outage page.

Electricity & Generator Safety

  • If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide.Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)
  • Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home.
  • Charge all electronic devices.
  • Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
  • Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

    Stay informed and connected:

  • Customers can receive personalized alerts by text, email, and/or phonewhen an outage is detected at their property by enrolling in the company's outage alert option. To register, text REG to 64743, enter your National Grid electricity account number and select your preferred method(s) of notification. Customers also can text OUT to 64743 to report an outage.
  • For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Centralwebsite. Customers who create an online profile also can register to receive email alerts.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 15:44:08 UTC
