National Grid : Says Some of Regulator Ofgem's Proposals Are Unacceptable

09/07/2020 | 02:34am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

National Grid PLC said Monday that some proposals included in U.K. energy regulator Ofgem's draft determinations for electricity and gas transmission networks in the period between 2021 and 2026 are unacceptable.

The U.K. energy and gas utility company said it has submitted its responses to Ofgem's RIIO-2 draft determinations, and said some of the regulator's proposals aren't in the interests of consumers and don't reflect the views of the company's stakeholders.

National Grid said it conducted its own stakeholder-engagement program, which highlighted the importance of maintaining reliable and resilient networks and the important role the company had to play in the U.K.'s transition to net-zero emissions. This requires a flexible regulatory framework that incentivizes investment while protecting consumers, the company said.

The company said Ofgem's proposals also risk disrupting its supply chain and threaten the investment required to put the U.K. on the path to meet its net-zero targets.

National Grid said it will continue to engage with Ofgem at all levels to facilitate an agreement.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2021 15 125 M 19 985 M 19 985 M
Net income 2021 1 840 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
Net Debt 2021 31 526 M 41 655 M 41 655 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 29 337 M 38 730 M 38 764 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 23 069
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 994,80 GBX
Last Close Price 833,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-11.74%38 730
ORSTED A/S23.11%56 466
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.19%34 969
ENGIE-19.17%33 131
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.93%31 594
E.ON SE2.81%30 115
