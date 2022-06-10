Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
National Grid : Scrip Dividend for 2021/22 Final Dividend - Form 6-K

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Scrip Dividend for 2021/22 Final Dividend
The optional scrip dividend, allowing shareholders to receive new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, instead of a cash dividend, is available to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 June 2022, the 2021/22 final dividend record date. A timetable is provided below.
For ordinary shareholders, the scrip dividend reference price for the 2021/22 final dividend is 1,106.80 pence. This is calculated as the average closing mid-market price of an ordinary share for the five dealing days commencing with, and including, the ordinary share ex-dividend date.
For American Depositary Share (ADS) holders, the scrip ADS reference price for the 2021/22 final dividend is US$69.3576. This is calculated by multiplying the scrip dividend reference price above by five (as there are five ordinary shares underlying each ADS) and by the average US$ rate for the equivalent dates.
The current terms and conditions of the scrip dividend scheme are available on the Company's website at www.nationalgrid.com in the Investors section or from Equiniti (0800 169 7775).
2021/22 final dividend timetable:
19 May 2022

2021/22 full year results and final dividend amount declared - 33.76 pence per ordinary share; $2.0929 per ADS*
1 June 2022 Ordinary shares go ex-dividend for 2021/22 final dividend
3 June 2022 ADSs go ex-dividend for 2021/22 final dividend
6 June 2022 Record date for 2021/22 final dividend
10 June 2022 Scrip reference price announced
11 July 2022 2022 AGM
20 July 2022 Scrip election date for 2021/22 final dividend (5.00pm London time)
17 August 2022 2021/22 final dividend paid to qualifying shareholders
* The figure shown is gross of a $0.02 per ADS final dividend fee which will be applied to cash distributions made to ADS holders in relation to the 2021/22 final dividend. This fee does not apply to ADSs received through the scrip dividend.

Megan Barnes
Head of Company Secretariat


Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 753 M 19 727 M 19 727 M
Net income 2022 2 340 M 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 42 149 M 52 781 M 52 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 39 549 M 49 525 M 49 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.33%50 082
SEMPRA ENERGY20.54%50 116
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-1.52%38 875
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.0.60%33 515
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.74%32 516
ENGIE-4.26%32 417