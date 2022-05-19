Log in
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:35:09 am EDT
1207.00 GBX   -3.09%
National Grid : Seeks Renewable Natural Gas and Hydrogen Supply

05/19/2022 | 11:32am EDT
WALTHAM, MA, and BROOKLYN, NY - Following the release of its vision for fossil-free heat in the Northeast, National Grid has issued a request for information (RFI) to better understand renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen availability for its customers in Massachusetts and New York. One of four pillars in National Grid's clean energy vision, procurement of RNG and hydrogen will enable the company to deliver a 100% fossil-free gas network for customers unable to electrify.

"We are eager to hear from suppliers and developers who can help us use existing networks to continue safely and reliably meeting the energy needs of our customers as we make progress toward net zero," said James Holodak, Vice President, Energy Procurement, National Grid. "Our analysis shows the great potential of these resources to help deliver the clean energy transition and this RFI is an exciting first step in realizing that potential."

RNG is already successfully heating homes in the United Kingdom and trials are underway in Australia. The U.S. is rapidly investing in hydrogen technologies to bring it to scale. The Department of Energy has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to accelerate innovation that would scale up the hydrogen economy over the next decade. Nearly 20 states have advanced policies to enable a clean gas future.

Fighting climate change requires significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the board. National Grid is tackling those reductions across the power sector, the transportation sector and the building heat sector, which is responsible for nearly 40 percent of emissions in Massachusetts and New York.


Combined with targeted electrification and enhanced energy efficiency, a 100% fossil-free gas network can deliver a clean energy future that is more affordable and more reliable than an all-electrification pathway to over 20 million people across New York and Massachusetts. National Grid's fossil-free vision will not only achieve a net zero energy future and achieve the climate goals of the states in which we operate, but it will also provide additional, affordable clean energy choices so no customer or community is left behind in the clean energy transition.

Renewable Natural Gas
Renewable natural gas (RNG) is an immediately available resource released into the atmosphere by decomposing materials at farms, landfills, wastewater, and other sources. RNG provides a double benefit as greenhouse gas can be captured before being released and therefore before it impacts our climate. We can then harness and purify it to flow through our existing infrastructure in place of natural gas, which is a fossil-fuel. This fossil-free energy is a double win in our fight against climate change. Nearly twenty states across the country have policies that advance RNG for heating.

Green Hydrogen
National Grid continues to lead our nation in enabling offshore wind development, and these assets can be used to develop hydrogen through the process of electrolysis. Because the only byproduct of this production process is water vapor, the hydrogen produced is carbon-free. Hydrogen is particularly valuable because it can be stored for future use when conditions are such that our wind or solar assets are not producing high levels of power. This is a fossil-free way to decarbonize multiple sectors including heat, power generation, and transportation.

RFI Sustainable Supplies Document - Issued May 13 2022

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
