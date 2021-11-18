Log in
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Above Guidance Range on Early Start of North Sea Interconnector

11/18/2021 | 02:43am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

National Grid PLC said Thursday that it expects full-year earnings to be significantly above the guidance range, and reported an improved profit for the first half.

The U.K. energy-networks company forecast that underlying earnings per share for the year ending March 31 will be significantly above the top end of its 5%-7% growth range. This is driven by the early commissioning of the North Sea Link power interconnector between the U.K. and Norway, and higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio, which is expected to raise operating profit by an additional 100 million pounds ($134.9 million).

In addition, National Grid said pretax profit rose to GBP1.08 billion in the six months ended Sept. 30 from GBP583 million a year earlier.

Excluding the first-time contribution from Western Power Distribution and commodity mark-to-market gains, the improvement was driven by the start of operations at the IFA-2 U.K.-France power interconnector, a reduced impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, and higher U.K. electricity transmission revenue.

Underlying operating profit--which excludes exceptionals, remeasurements and timing--rose 47% to GBP1.41 billion, the company said. This was broadly in line with the market consensus of GBP1.40 billion provided by the company and based on seven analysts' estimates.

National Grid declared an interim dividend of 17.21 pence a share, up from 17.00 pence a year earlier.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-21 0242ET

