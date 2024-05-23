May 23, 2024 at 07:08 am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Shares of National Grid on Thursday fell 10% in pre-market trading a day after the company said it plans to invest around 60 billion pounds ($76.3 billion) in energy network infrastructure.

The British electricity and gas utility said the five-year investment will include selling its liquefied natural-gas terminal Grain LNG and National Grid Renewables in a bid to focus the portfolio on pure play networks.

To fund the plan, National Grid is raising around GBP7 billion in a fully underwritten rights issues of 645 pence per new share, representing a 34.7% discount to Wednesday's closing middle-market price of 1,127.5 pence.

Overall, the investment is aimed at delivering energy infrastructure in the U.K. and U.S.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-24 0707ET