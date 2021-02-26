Log in
National Grid : Supports Passage of the Equality Act

02/26/2021 | 03:28pm EST
National Grid Supports Passage of the Equality Act Feb 26, 2021 - 03:00 PM

CONTACT: Media Relations - 781-907-3980

WALTHAM, MA - National Grid today applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Equality Act (H.R.5) and urged the Senate to act. The landmark legislation would guarantee non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people and to strengthen civil rights laws for all Americans.

'The dignity, rights and worth of LGBTQ+ community members being protected and upheld in every state and every workplace across the country should be no question,' said Natalie Edwards, Chief Diversity Officer, National Grid. 'No one should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love, and we are proud to stand with Human Rights Campaign - and our LGBTQ+ employees and customers - in that fight.'

National Grid recently received the top score from the Human Rights Campaign and a spot in the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality annual Corporate Equality Index report. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
