National Grid Supports Passage of the Equality Act
Feb 26, 2021 - 03:00 PM
WALTHAM, MA - National Grid today applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Equality Act (H.R.5) and urged the Senate to act. The landmark legislation would guarantee non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people and to strengthen civil rights laws for all Americans.
'The dignity, rights and worth of LGBTQ+ community members being protected and upheld in every state and every workplace across the country should be no question,' said Natalie Edwards, Chief Diversity Officer, National Grid. 'No one should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love, and we are proud to stand with Human Rights Campaign - and our LGBTQ+ employees and customers - in that fight.'
National Grid recently received the top score from the Human Rights Campaign and a spot in the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality annual Corporate Equality Index report. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.
About National Grid
About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
