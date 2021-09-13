Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : Warns Customers of Potential Scams in Downstate New York

09/13/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Grid customers and local law enforcement are reporting utility billing and payment scams across downstate New York. The company is asking its customers to beware and know the signs of a scam.

Imposters claiming to be from National Grid may tell customers that they have past due balances on their utility bills, even promising a savings on their next bill. Customers who reported the scams, say they were contacted by telephone and email, and in some cases automated recordings.

The scammers threaten that service will be shut off immediately unless the customer purchases a prepaid debit card in a specific amount, such as a Green Dot card, and provides the caller with the card's account number, or in the case of business customers, by way of a Western Union money transfer. Imposters also may ask for a Social Security number and a National Grid account number. These calls are not officially from National Grid and instead are from scammers who are looking to obtain personal information and payments.

The scenario can change, but the goal of the scammer remains the same: scare customers into making hasty decisions that often include large payments.

National Grid does contact customers with past due balances by phone to offer payment options, but never demands direct payment through the use of a prepaid debit card and never accepts payment through these cards.

Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in replicating National Grid's recorded messaging and directions for phone prompts, even spoofing the phone number on caller ID, making it more difficult to differentiate an actual National Grid call from an imposter's call. Similar scams have been reported across the U.S. by other utilities.

Customers who believe they have fallen victim to the scam should contact local law enforcement officials immediately. If you are provided a phone number that does not match numbers on the billing statements, it is likely that the call is a scam.

National Grid reminds customers to know the red flags and offers the following tips:

  • Be vigilant. If you believe you are current on your National Grid account, it is highly likely a call seeking payment is a scam.
  • Protect yourself. Verify you are speaking with a National Grid representative. Ask the caller to provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number. If the caller doesn't know your account number and phishes for help, take charge and hang up immediately.
  • Do not take the bait. Scammers will not have access to your account information, social security number or other personal details and you should never offer that information if asked. National Grid representatives will know your account number.
  • Scammers also may contact you by email and attempt to lure customers into clicking on a link, visiting a malicious website, revealing account information, or calling a phone number.
  • While National Grid may ask for a payment to be made over the phone, the payment method will be left to the customer's discretion.
  • Do not fall for scare tactics and threats. National Grid will not contact customers demanding immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak or any other prepaid card service.
  • Do not cave to pressure. Never -- under any circumstances -- offer personal or financial information to someone who you cannot identify.
  • Every National Grid employee carries a photo ID card, and contractors working for the company are also required to carry ID. If someone requesting entry into your home or business does not show an ID card, don't let that person in, and call National Grid or local law enforcement.


To learn more about protecting you and your loved ones from scams, please visit ngrid.com/scam.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
01:12pNATIONAL GRID : Warns Customers of Potential Scams in Downstate New York
PU
11:09aEuropean ADRs Rise 1% Monday as Energy Giants Gain, Pharma Retreats
MT
08:52aNATIONAL GRID : Warns Customers of Potential Scams
PU
04:15aEnergy stocks help steady FTSE 100 after worst week since mid-August
RE
09/08European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/04ICF INTERNATIONAL : Why Hurricane Ida crippled the New Orleans power grid
RE
09/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Delivery Hero, Walmart, Broadcom, JD.com, Didi Glo..
09/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ford, Walmart, Apple, Volkswagen, Tesla...
09/01NATIONAL GRID : CMA clears acquisition of WPD (Form 6-K)
PU
09/01UK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 billion purchase of WPD
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 473 M 21 421 M 21 421 M
Net income 2022 2 235 M 3 095 M 3 095 M
Net Debt 2022 39 470 M 54 645 M 54 645 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 33 851 M 46 866 M 46 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 935,90 GBX
Average target price 1 034,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.20%46 876
SEMPRA3.99%42 308
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.71%40 107
E.ON SE21.14%33 864
ENGIE-6.09%33 614
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.59%31 417