Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : Wins Two EEI Awards for Emergency Response

01/11/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, MA - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has announced National Grid as a recipient of EEI's Emergency Response Award and Emergency Recovery Award. Presented to EEI member companies, the honors recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards are presented during EEI's January Board and CEO meeting.

National Grid received EEI's Emergency Assistance Award for its work in New York during Hurricane Ida, and two EEI Emergency Recovery Awards for its power restoration efforts throughout Tropical Storm Henri and the 2021 October Nor'easter in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"This year brought several significant storms and other extreme weather-related events that impacted many customers and communities across the nation," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "National Grid and its employees worked around the clock following Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Henri and the 2021 October Nor'easter to ensure that power was restored safely and as quickly as possible. I applaud National Grid and its employees for their unwavering dedication to the customers and to the communities they so proudly serve, and I am honored to present them with these well-deserved awards."

Despite recently experiencing some of the most impactful storms in National Grid's service area in nearly 20 years, the company's focus on safe and efficient restoration has only increased to meet customer expectations. National Grid's dedicated emergency response organization works to ensure customers' power is restored as soon as physically possible. When extreme weather hit last summer and fall, National Grid crews worked tirelessly over 18-hour shifts to restore power to our customers and communities throughout damaged areas.

"When a storm is approaching our region, our team jumps into action to make sure we are taking caring of our customers and minimizing any disruptions," said Badar Khan, US President of National Grid. "We are regularly looking at our emergency response efforts and finding ways to improve as extreme weather becomes the norm. Each storm is an opportunity to put those improvements into practice. I am proud of the work our team did this fall out of dedication to our customers and it's an honor for our team to be recognized by EEI."

About EEI

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies as International Members and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 22:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
01/10IT'S NOT TOO LATE : Heating Assistance Programs Still Available for Income-Qualified Custo..
PU
01/10Today on Wall Street: More rate hikes expected this year
01/10IT'S NOT TOO LATE : Heating Assistance Programs Still Available for Income-Qualified Custo..
PU
01/10IT'S NOT TOO LATE : Heating Assistance Programs Still Available for Income-Qualified Custo..
PU
01/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Aviva, Crown Castle, Expedia, L3Harris, Unilever...
01/10Bernstein Cuts National Grid To Market Perform From Outperform
MT
01/07Brazil hydro reservoirs at highest level since 2016, allaying rationing fears
RE
2021NATIONAL GRID PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2021European ADRs Trading Slightly Higher Thursday
MT
2021NATIONAL GRID : Bringing Warmth to Central New York During the Holidays
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 855 M 21 617 M 21 617 M
Net income 2022 2 401 M 3 273 M 3 273 M
Net Debt 2022 40 554 M 55 292 M 55 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 37 972 M 51 709 M 51 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,50 GBX
Average target price 1 062,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10 019%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.60%51 695
SEMPRA4.10%43 973
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 876
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.55%37 296
ENGIE2.46%36 500
E.ON SE-3.03%34 913