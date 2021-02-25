National Grid and Quonset Businesses Celebrate Successful Year of Energy Savings Feb 25, 2021 - 9:00 AM





CONTACT: Media Relations - 781-907-3980

PROVIDENCE, RI - National Grid's energy efficiency programs have produced more than $1.4M in energy cost savings for several businesses at Quonset Business Park this past year. Quonset is home to over 12,000 jobs at more than 200 companies. In 2020, the Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) and National Grid signed a letter of understanding to achieve mutual energy efficiency goals. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, those benchmarks were far exceeded and an extraordinary success was achieved by working together.

'This partnership with the QDC is a terrific example of how we and the state can work together to leverage one another's capabilities and help more business customers reap the rewards of our nation leading energy efficiency programs,' said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. 'Energy efficiency is the least-cost, zero-carbon, energy source for our state. Our programs can help our customers save on energy costs, enhance economic growth for the state, and reduce Rhode Island's carbon footprint all at once.'

The partnership provides businesses at Quonset access to enhanced incentives and technical services to identify and implement energy-savings projects. Together National Grid and the QDC provide quarterly workshops on energy issues and technologies to help businesses identify opportunities for reducing energy use and costs. National Grid also offers support with a program manager to help Quonset businesses take advantage of energy efficiency and other customer programs.

'At Quonset, we go to great lengths to help our businesses succeed, create more jobs and bring more economic success to Rhode Island,' said Steven King, Managing Director of the QDC. 'By participating in these National Grid programs, they are cutting their energy costs and energy use, which is a win-win for everyone. I hope more Quonset companies will take advantage of them.'

Quonset businesses received more than $2M in incentives through National Grid's energy efficiency programs by saving more than eight million kilowatt hours and 120,000 gas therms in 2020. This year, National Grid and the QDC hope to reach even more Quonset-based businesses, expand savings with existing ventures and assist on several new construction projects underway at the park.

'I look forward to strengthening our partnership with National Grid on energy savings, electric vehicles and new technologies to improve the overall sustainability of Ocean State Job Lot at our facility in Quonset,' said Harry Oakley, Senior Manager of Energy & Sustainability for Ocean State Job Lot.

'We appreciate the opportunity to work with National Grid and Quonset to find ways to save energy, improve efficiency and the sustainability of our operations at Quonset Business Park,' said Dr. Bill Weedon, President and CEO of Applied Radar.

###