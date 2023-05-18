Advanced search
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
2023-05-18
1134.25 GBX   -0.55%
03:03aSouth Africa's Eskom says power cuts could increase to higher level
RE
02:52aNational Grid annual profit jumps 15% on U.S. businesses strength
RE
02:36aCorrection: British Utility National Grid Logs Higher FY23 Profit, Revenue
MT
National Grid annual profit jumps 15% on U.S. businesses strength

05/18/2023 | 02:52am EDT
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and National Grid logo

(Reuters) - Energy supplier National Grid posted a 15% jump in annual operating profit on Thursday, helped by its U.S. businesses and higher contribution from the National Grid Ventures unit.

The company, which runs Britain's energy systems and operates a gas franchise in New York City and Long Island, said it expects its fiscal 2024 underlying earnings to be modestly below the year-ago level after the UK government changed its capital allowance regime from April 1.

CEO John Pettigrew said the group would make an early return of 100 million pounds ($126.2 million) of interconnector revenues to its UK consumers on top of the 200 million pounds it had already committed.

The utility said its underlying operating profit from continuing operations rose to 4.58 billion pounds in the year ended March 31, from 3.99 billion pounds a year earlier.

The FTSE 100 firm recommended a final dividend of 37.60 pence, taking the full-year payout to 55.44 pence - up 8.8% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.36% 7723.23 Delayed Quote.3.64%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.65% 1149.99 Real-time Quote.8.22%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -1.81% 1140.5 Delayed Quote.14.35%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.49% 1572.47 Real-time Quote.3.41%
Financials
Sales 2023 18 701 M 23 333 M 23 333 M
Net income 2023 2 638 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
Net Debt 2023 42 397 M 52 899 M 52 899 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 4,84%
Capitalization 41 931 M 52 318 M 52 318 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 140,50 GBX
Average target price 1 138,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.35%52 318
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 965
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.85%46 194
ENGIE10.02%38 603
UNIPER SE48.80%34 727
RWE AG0.60%33 693
