  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  National Grid plc
  News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : is Prepared for Winter Nor'easter to Impact Massachusetts and Rhode Island

01/16/2022 | 11:55am EST
WALTHAM, MA - National Grid is prepared for a winter nor'easter to hit New England late tonight and through Monday afternoon. The storm is expected to bring snow, rain, and strong wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour in some locations.

The primary concerns associated with this storm are severe winds, which have the potential to damage trees and knock down power wires, causing widespread power outages. In addition, there is a possibility of icing late Monday into Tuesday.

"We've been closely monitoring this storm and have secured additional overhead and forestry crews as part of our emergency response plan," said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations. "In the event of a power outage, our crews and support teams will be working for as long as needed to restore service as quickly as conditions allow."

National Grid has 1,886 field-based personnel as part of our emergency response operations across New England. This includes overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers. This also includes more than 200 external line and forestry crews we've secured to assist with the effort. Crews are in place and ready to respond. Two additional line crews have been staged on Nantucket in advance of the storm.

The company has been preparing for the storm for several days, and is continuing to monitor the weather, communicating with local officials, first responders, and life support customers.

The Company offers the following tips and reminders:

Customers Should Stay Connected:

  • Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.
  • Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid's mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.
  • Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm and restoration updates.
  • Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central
  • To stay connected during storms and outages, text to 64743 using any of the below commands.
    • REG to sign up for text alerts
    • OUT to report an outage
    • SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your area
    • HELP for the full list of commands

Stay Safe:

  • Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.
  • Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it's an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.
  • People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company's Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.
  • Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

Electric Safety:

  • If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.
  • If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.
  • Reminder: It's not safe to work in an elevated bucket during periods of increased wind gusts. Our line workers begin restoration work only when conditions are deemed safe.

Gas Safety:

  • If you suspect a natural gas leak:
  • Get Out - All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone or light switches for any reason.
  • Call Us - After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call the National Grid 24-hour gas emergency numbers:
  • New England:1-800-640-1595
  • Stay Out - Do not return to your home until National Grid tells you it is safe.

Additional safety information may be found at https://www.nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Storm-Safety/

National Grid plc published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 16:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
