National Grid : ‘National Grid' or ‘the Company') (Form 6-K)

National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'the Company')





Publication of AGM Results





The Company announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') which was held today at 11.30am at Royal Lancaster London, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY.





Resolutions 1 to 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions; resolutions 21 to 25 were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:





Resolution Votes For For (% of shares voted) Votes against Against (% of shares voted) Votes Withheld** 1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 2,364,198,006 99.72 6,646,121 0.28 1,951,721 2 To declare a final dividend 2,360,172,238 99.50 11,795,988 0.50 830,942 3 To elect Paula Rosput Reynolds 2,343,746,412 98.96 24,518,601 1.04 4,528,486 4 To re-elect John Pettigrew 2,362,459,770 99.74 6,166,422 0.26 4,169,927 5 To re-elect Andy Agg 2,360,984,633 99.70 7,193,895 0.30 4,618,284 6 To re-elect Mark Williamson 2,360,189,055 99.66 7,971,091 0.34 4,633,836 7 To re-elect Jonathan Dawson 2,359,457,477 99.63 8,645,891 0.37 4,689,921 8 To re-elect Therese Esperdy 2,362,060,954 99.74 6,070,151 0.26 4,662,184 9 To re-elect Liz Hewitt 2,361,278,865 99.71 6,932,778 0.29 4,582,339 10 To re-elect Amanda Mesler 2,361,400,360 99.71 6,816,720 0.29 4,576,902 11 To re-elect Earl Shipp 2,361,063,797 99.70 7,023,843 0.30 4,705,649 12 To re-elect Jonathan Silver 2,360,233,170 99.67 7,916,531 0.33 4,643,527 13 To re-appoint the auditors Deloitte LLP 2,366,892,281 99.86 3,331,151 0.14 2,565,797 14

To authorise the Audit Committee to set the auditors' remuneration 2,365,381,281 99.76 5,677,227 0.24 1,735,012 15

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 2,282,856,361 96.79 75,653,431 3.21 14,283,931









16

To authorise the Company to make political donations 2,314,305,362 98.06 45,675,733 1.94 12,815,469 17

To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 2,314,230,626 97.72 54,111,752 2.28 4,449,877 18

To reapprove the National Grid plc Long Term Performance Plan 2,331,964,412 98.57 33,749,984 1.43 7,078,509 19

To reapprove the National Grid plc US Employee Stock Purchase Plan 2,361,350,064 99.69 7,306,394 0.31 4,134,440 20

To approve the Company's climate change related net zero commitments and associated targets 2,228,410,181 99.00 22,529,078 1.00 121,854,197 21* To disapply pre-emption rights 2,334,513,539 98.62 32,606,409 1.38 5,673,650 22*

To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions 2,305,137,305 97.33 63,312,740 2.67 4,343,553 23*

To authorise the Company to purchase its own Ordinary Shares 2,327,650,760 98.91 25,752,334 1.09 19,390,828 24*

To authorise the Directors to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 2,126,607,556 89.69 244,436,900 10.31 1,749,436 25* To adopt the New Articles of Association 2,363,647,908 99.77 5,435,967 0.23 3,707,537





* Special resolution

** A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.





As required by the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of AGM resolutions numbered 17 and 21-25 have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to the public for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism





The complete poll results and details of proxy votes lodged before the meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website https://www.nationalgrid.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm



