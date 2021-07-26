National Grid : ‘National Grid' or ‘the Company') (Form 6-K)
07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'the Company')
Publication of AGM Results
The Company announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') which was held today at 11.30am at Royal Lancaster London, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY.
Resolutions 1 to 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions; resolutions 21 to 25 were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
For (% of shares voted)
Votes against
Against (% of shares voted)
Votes Withheld**
1
To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
2,364,198,006
99.72
6,646,121
0.28
1,951,721
2
To declare a final dividend
2,360,172,238
99.50
11,795,988
0.50
830,942
3
To elect Paula Rosput Reynolds
2,343,746,412
98.96
24,518,601
1.04
4,528,486
4
To re-elect John Pettigrew
2,362,459,770
99.74
6,166,422
0.26
4,169,927
5
To re-elect Andy Agg
2,360,984,633
99.70
7,193,895
0.30
4,618,284
6
To re-elect Mark Williamson
2,360,189,055
99.66
7,971,091
0.34
4,633,836
7
To re-elect Jonathan Dawson
2,359,457,477
99.63
8,645,891
0.37
4,689,921
8
To re-elect Therese Esperdy
2,362,060,954
99.74
6,070,151
0.26
4,662,184
9
To re-elect Liz Hewitt
2,361,278,865
99.71
6,932,778
0.29
4,582,339
10
To re-elect Amanda Mesler
2,361,400,360
99.71
6,816,720
0.29
4,576,902
11
To re-elect Earl Shipp
2,361,063,797
99.70
7,023,843
0.30
4,705,649
12
To re-elect Jonathan Silver
2,360,233,170
99.67
7,916,531
0.33
4,643,527
13
To re-appoint the auditors
Deloitte LLP
2,366,892,281
99.86
3,331,151
0.14
2,565,797
14
To authorise the Audit Committee to set the auditors' remuneration
2,365,381,281
99.76
5,677,227
0.24
1,735,012
15
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
2,282,856,361
96.79
75,653,431
3.21
14,283,931
16
To authorise the Company to make political donations
2,314,305,362
98.06
45,675,733
1.94
12,815,469
17
To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
2,314,230,626
97.72
54,111,752
2.28
4,449,877
18
To reapprove the National Grid plc Long Term Performance Plan
2,331,964,412
98.57
33,749,984
1.43
7,078,509
19
To reapprove the National Grid plc US Employee Stock Purchase Plan
2,361,350,064
99.69
7,306,394
0.31
4,134,440
20
To approve the Company's climate change related net zero commitments and associated targets
2,228,410,181
99.00
22,529,078
1.00
121,854,197
21*
To disapply pre-emption rights
2,334,513,539
98.62
32,606,409
1.38
5,673,650
22*
To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions
2,305,137,305
97.33
63,312,740
2.67
4,343,553
23*
To authorise the Company to purchase its own Ordinary Shares
2,327,650,760
98.91
25,752,334
1.09
19,390,828
24*
To authorise the Directors to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
2,126,607,556
89.69
244,436,900
10.31
1,749,436
25*
To adopt the New Articles of Association
2,363,647,908
99.77
5,435,967
0.23
3,707,537
* Special resolution
** A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.