Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 11:35:15 am
939.2 GBX   -0.43%
05:58pHONORING VETERANS : Volunteers beautify grounds of Long Island State Veterans Home
PU
05:38pNATIONAL GRID  : Honoring Veterans
PU
09:34aToday on Wall Street: Prices soar in April
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : Honoring Veterans

05/28/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May is National Military Appreciation Month and in honor of our veterans, National Grid hosted a community earth day volunteer event at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University.

The home is a 350-bed skilled nursing facility that provides round-the-clock nursing and sub-acute care to Veterans of the United States armed forces. It provides high quality and compassionate health care services for veterans and their families.

Bob Force - Lead Mechanic in Gas Field Operations and a former Air National Guardsman - brought the whole operation together. He has been volunteering at the veterans home for over 15 years and connected with the Customer & Community team to make it happen.


Over 25 employees, including members of the Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) and Moonjumpers Charitable Foundation, spent the day beautifying the exterior of the home by planting flowers, shrubs and spreading mulch. It gave them a great sense of pride to support fellow veterans and health care workers.

'The Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University is truly grateful to the men and women of National Grid's Veterans Employee Resource Group, not only for their military service to our country and protecting the freedoms we enjoy today, but for their commitment to helping their fellow veterans by selecting our Veterans Home as their Earth Day service project,' said Fred S. Sganga, Executive Director of the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University.'

'It was a special day for us in being able to honor America's Heroes and their families as well as the healthcare workers who have worked so hard to take care of them during such a difficult time' said Kathy Wisnewski, Manager of Customer & Community.

State Assemblyman Doug Smith (far-right), thanked employees for their commitment to honoring veterans and health care workers

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
05:58pHONORING VETERANS : Volunteers beautify grounds of Long Island State Veterans Ho..
PU
05:38pNATIONAL GRID  : Honoring Veterans
PU
09:34aToday on Wall Street: Prices soar in April
08:11aSociete Generale Maintains National Grid at Buy, Lifts PT
MT
08:10aNATIONAL GRID  : Credit Suisse Keeps National Grid at Outperform, Boosts PT
MT
06:16aTODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Fedex, Medtroni..
02:19aNATIONAL GRID  : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/26NATIONAL GRID  : UBS Boosts National Grid PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/26NATIONAL GRID  : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/25NATIONAL GRID  : New York Power Authority Board of Trustees Approve Joint Develo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 877 M 21 114 M 21 114 M
Net income 2021 1 821 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net Debt 2021 30 734 M 43 618 M 43 618 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 5,28%
Capitalization 33 390 M 47 356 M 47 387 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 23 069
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 016,61 GBX
Last Close Price 9,39 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12 100%
Spread / Average Target 10 724%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 418%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman-Designate
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.05%47 548
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.17%43 293
SEMPRA ENERGY7.55%40 964
ENGIE-2.09%36 129
E.ON SE9.29%31 498
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.40%31 331