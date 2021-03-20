National Grid : March 24 Financial Assistance Webinars to be Offered in English and Spanish

March 24 Financial Assistance Webinars to be Offered in English and Spanish Mar 18, 2021 - 11:50 AM

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, many are still facing difficult and stressful times, including those who, for the first time, are struggling to pay their energy bills. To help these customers, National Grid is offering free 'Solutions to Help with Your Energy Bill' webinars to raise awareness of financial assistance programs that are available to income-eligible customers. Even if they have never qualified before, customers may now be eligible for this financial assistance.

'Our webinars offer income-eligible and vulnerable customers a comprehensive look into our programs and services at a time when these offerings are needed most,' said Sherry Higgins, National Grid's Manager of Consumer Advocacy. Sherry and her team are dedicated to identifying assistance solutions that will help eligible customers manage their energy bills. 'We want our customers to find solutions to the challenges they may be facing. These free webinars highlight the many assistance programs available and provide a clear way to support our customers during these tough times.'

The webinars, which are hosted by members of National Grid's Consumer Advocacy team, cover a variety of topics, including: discount rates, payment arrangements, billing options, the Budget Billing Plan, forgiveness programs, ways to pay, energy efficiency and fuel assistance grants.

The free webinars are being offered on March 24 in English at 10 a.m. and in Spanish at 4:30 p.m. Space is limited and participants must register to attend. Registration links are included below. Customers can also learn about additional bill assistance programs, by visiting www.ngrid.com/webinars.

To read this press release - and all information on NationalGrid.com. - in Spanish and other languages, please click the 'Select Language' option located at the bottom banner in the left corner on every web page.

Upcoming Financial Assistance Webinars

Wednesday,March 24 at 10 am (English) - register here

Wednesday, March 24 at 4:30 pm (Spanish) - register here