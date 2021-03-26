National Grid : Power Restored to 97 percent of National Grid's Western New York Customers That Were Impacted by Gale-Force Wind Storm

A National Grid field force of more than 1,300 workers remains active across western New York removing downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards, while focusing on public safety and power restoration after today's damaging wind storm. Crews have restored service to 97 percent of the more than 36,000 customers impacted by the high winds that carried gusts of nearly 70 mph. Among the hardest hit areas were Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Genesee counties.

Crews will continue to work throughout the night, and we expect full restoration of the remaining customers by noon tomorrow with the potential for isolated and single customer outages being restored to service by 5 p.m.

The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into the 'Report or Check Outage' page on National Grid's Outage Central site. Customers who remain without power when their neighbors have been restored are encouraged to call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

The Restoration Process

The company's first priority is to ensure the safety of our customers and our crews by clearing away dangers such as live, downed power lines. Next come repairs to main transmission facilities, including towers, poles and high-tension wires that deliver power to thousands of customers. Recovery work at local substations also is a high priority, followed by repairs to

neighborhood circuits, transformers and service wires.

National Grid continues to work closely with local officials to coordinate restoration efforts. Customers are reminded to remain aware of potential safety hazards such as damaged trees, particularly broken limbs that haven't yet fallen to the ground. As always, all downed wires should be considered live and immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Estimated Restoration Times

In the early stages of a storm, restoration times on National Grid's Outage Central site may be listed as 'assessing conditions.' This is because debris such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires, must be cleared away so that damage to our equipment can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It's normal for outage numbers and Estimated Restoration Times to fluctuate as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur if strong, damaging winds continue.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check Outage page.

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at

1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Stay informed and connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text 'REG' to 64743 can receive personalized alerts via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their premises. Customers also can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage .

For real-time power outage information , online outage reporting , and in-depth storm safety information , visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com , follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook .