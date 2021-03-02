National Grid : RNS - Ofgem decision

02 March 2021

National Grid plc

Decision on Ofgem's RIIO-2 Final Determination and Dividend update

National Grid today confirms that, following a detailed analysis of Ofgem's RIIO-2 Final Determination, we are accepting the overall package for the Electricity System Operator, and broadly accepting most of the package for the Electricity and Gas Transmission businesses. Whilst we welcome the significant movement in total expenditure ("totex") allowances and greater flexibility around future net zero investment for Electricity and Gas Transmission, we will be submitting a technical appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding Ofgem's proposed cost of equity and outperformance wedge.

The Board has reviewed the Group's dividend policy in light of this decision, and is announcing that from FY2021/22 onwards, the policy will aim to deliver annual dividend per share growth in line with UK CPIH inflation. The Board reaffirms the current dividend policy for FY2020/21, with growth at least in line with RPI.

RIIO-2 Final Determination

Having reviewed in detail Ofgem's Final Determination for the RIIO-2 price control, published on 8 December 2020, we are pleased to see the increase in allowances from the Draft Determination. This package will allow the critical investment required to maintain the resilience and reliability of our networks. We are also pleased to see greater flexibility in the mechanisms that will enable further investment required to deliver the energy transition.

We expect to invest around £10bn of capex through the course of the 5 year price control, across our electricity and gas transmission networks. At nearly £2bn per annum on average, investment will be substantially higher than the RIIO-T1 price control.

However, whilst Ofgem has increased the overall returns in the Final Determination for the Transmission owners as well as addressing other issues with the Draft Determination, the Board has decided on a technical appeal to the CMA focused on the cost of equity and outperformance wedge.

We believe that the methodology Ofgem used to set the cost of equity ignores evidence for higher total market return and risk-free rate levels. We also maintain the view that the outperformance wedge, a downward adjustment to allowed returns in expectation of future outperformance, is conceptually and practically flawed. We were disappointed it remained in the Final Determination.

If the CMA accepts to hear our appeal, the six-month process will begin from April. Based on timelines for similar processes, provisional findings would be expected around July with Final Determinations in early October.

Credit Metrics

Given our broad acceptance of the RIIO-2 Final Determination, and combined with our increasing investment programme, we now expect our credit metrics to remain below the required threshold levels for the National Grid plc BBB+/Baa1 debt ratings on an ongoing basis.

We recognise the importance of our debt investors who help to finance our business and growth efficiently. If the rating agencies do take action to downgrade the ratings of the Group, we are confident we will retain broad access to debt markets, as we continue to fund our value accretive asset growth programme. National Grid remains committed to retaining an efficient balance sheet and a strong overall investment grade credit rating going forward.

Dividend Policy

The Board confirms that the dividend policy for the current year is unchanged.

After careful consideration, and reflecting the move from RPI to CPIH in our UK regulated businesses, the Board is announcing that, going forward from FY2021/22, it will aim to grow annual dividend per share in line with UK CPIH, thus maintaining the dividend per share in real terms. The Board will review this policy regularly, taking into account a range of factors including expected business performance and regulatory developments.

The scrip dividend alternative will continue to be offered, and we do not expect to buy back the scrip shares whilst we continue to deliver strong asset growth.

Analyst call with Q&A:

John Pettigrew, CEO and Andy Agg, CFO will host an analyst call today at 09.00 GMT.

To view the slides and listen to the audio please click here (pre-registration required).

If you would like to ask a question please also join the conference call using the following phone numbers:

Participant access code: 744133 United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll Free) 0800 640 6441 United States (Local) 1 646 664 1960 United States (Toll Free) 1 800 249 2588 All other locations +44 20 3936 2999 Inside Information

This announcement is being disclosed in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and has been determined to contain inside information in line with the definition therein.

