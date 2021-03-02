National Grid Restores Power to 98 Percent of Upstate New York Customers Impacted by Damaging Wind Storm Mar 02, 2021 - 4:40 PM

National Grid's field force has restored power to 98 percent of the nearly 71,000 upstate New York customers impacted by the severe wind storm that caused significant and widespread damage across the region overnight. More than 2,700 tree, line and service personnel have been working through challenging weather conditions to remove uprooted trees, tree limbs, downed wires and other hazards so that power could be restored. Hardest hit areas include Albany, Fulton, Oneida, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Warren counties

The fewer than 750 customers who remain without service as a result of the storm will have power restored hour-by-hour as crews continue the labor-intensive cleanup and restoration effort. Based on the current progress, National Grid is expecting full restoration by midnight tonight, with the limited potential for isolated and single customer outages restored tomorrow morning.

The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into Report or Check an Outage. Customers who remain without power when their neighbors have been restored are encouraged to call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

The company continues to work closely with local officials to coordinate restoration efforts.

Motorists are reminded to use caution as they approach work areas, to ensure the safety of utility and other storm-response personnel.

The Restoration Process

The company's priority is to ensure the safety of our customers and our crews by clearing away dangers such as live, downed power lines. Next come repairs to main transmission facilities, including towers, poles and high-tension wires that deliver power to thousands of customers. Recovery work at local substations also is a high priority, followed by repairs to

neighborhood circuits, transformers and service wires. Click herefor more details, including a video, on the company's restoration process.

Estimated Restoration Times

In the early stages of a storm, restoration times on National Grid's Outage Central site may be listed as 'assessing conditions.' This is because debris such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires, must be cleared away so that damage to our equipment can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It's normal for outage numbers and Estimated Restoration Times to fluctuate as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur if strong, damaging winds continue.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check Outage page.





Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home.

Charge all electronic devices.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.





