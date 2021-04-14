National Grid : Rhode Island Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

PROVIDENCE, RI - National Grid Rhode Island is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the fourth year in a row. It's also the sixth year that National Grid Rhode Island has been recognized as Partner of the Year in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery.Additionally, Rhode Island garnered the Excellence in Marketing award this year for its successful promotion of the ENERGY STAR®brand.

'We have made great strides in 2020 despite all the challenges that we've collectively faced,'

said Michael Rossacci, Lead Program Manager of the RI EnergyWise program. 'Providing energy efficiency programs and incentives on

ENERGY STAR ® certified products and services have become even more important, especially during a time when most of our customers spend more time at home and use more energy. We're proud to have served our customers in a timely and meaningful way and in collaboration with our trusted partner, ENERGY STAR ® and we look forward to providing more energy-saving solutions for years to come.' National Grid is committed to helping our customers make their home more comfortable and energy costs more affordable by offering energy efficiency programs and energy assistance programs across our jurisdictions. In Rhode Island, National Grid is proud to have delivered on this promise through the implementation of our ENERGY STAR ® in-home services programs, lighting, products, and thermostat rebate programs, as well as our strong community outreach.

'ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,' said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. 'Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.'

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR® program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR® partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR®'s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

###

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/aboutand https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers





