Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:35:05 am
904.1 GBX   -0.79%
03:14pNATIONAL GRID  : There's more work to do.
PU
01:40pNATIONAL GRID  : Clean, Reliable Energy Ahead!
PU
04/20Home Depot, Hershey, NRG to Buy Solar Power from National Grid Renewables
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : There's more work to do.

04/21/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last year, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, we recommitted ourselves to stand with the Black community in the pursuit of justice. Yesterday's verdict brought accountability, but there is a long road ahead in the struggle for racial equity that has plagued America since its inception.

In the last year, we took a hard look at how we could create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for our employees, our customers, and the communities where we live and work. We've dedicated more full-time resources to support our inclusion and diversity efforts, increased access to racial dialogue sessions and training/development for all employees, and committed to ongoing transparency on diversity metrics internally. We are also continually working to make sure leadership opportunities reflect the diversity of our employees and the communities we serve. We recently rolled out a program called Grid for Good, where we match employee volunteers with young people (ages 16-24) from diverse communities through local charities. From there, we mentor and upskill participants to shape future leaders in energy.

We know there is much more to do within our own community and we will not fall behind on our responsibility to see this work through.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 19:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
03:14pNATIONAL GRID  : There's more work to do.
PU
01:40pNATIONAL GRID  : Clean, Reliable Energy Ahead!
PU
04/20Home Depot, Hershey, NRG to Buy Solar Power from National Grid Renewables
MT
04/20NATIONAL GRID  : The Home Depot, The Hershey Company, and NRG Sign Solar Power P..
PU
04/19NATIONAL GRID  : Mass Save Sponsors Win 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year &md..
PU
04/19NATIONAL GRID  : Energizing NFTA-Metro's Cleaner, Greener Fleet
PU
04/14NATIONAL GRID  : Bills, Sabres Partnerships Aiding First Responders
PU
04/14European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/14NATIONAL GRID  : Rhode Island Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sust..
PU
04/14NATIONAL GRID  : More than $1.3 Million in National Grid Economic Development Gr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 926 M 20 794 M 20 794 M
Net income 2021 1 830 M 2 550 M 2 550 M
Net Debt 2021 30 809 M 42 922 M 42 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 32 088 M 44 723 M 44 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 23 069
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 994,86 GBX
Last Close Price 911,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman-Designate
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.35%45 092
ELECTRICITé DE FRANCE-8.30%44 121
SEMPRA ENERGY8.50%42 336
ENGIE-2.78%35 417
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED9.18%32 149
E.ON SE10.92%31 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ