National Grid : UK's National Grid to step into U.S. offshore wind

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - UK-listed grid operator National
Grid has partnered with Germany utility RWE to
develop offshore wind projects in the United States, it said in
its full-year results on Thursday.
National Grid owns and operates electricity and gas
transmission and distribution networks in Britain and the United
States.
Its investment arm National Grid Ventures (NGV) has signed a
joint venture partnership agreement with RWE Renewables to
jointly develop offshore wind projects in the coastal region of
the northeast United States.
Under the agreement, NGV and RWE will work together to
explore opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind market with an
intention to jointly bid in a future federal seabed lease
auction.
"As the U.S. offshore wind market is opening up, we see this
as a perfect opportunity," National Grid Chief Executive John
Pettigrew told Reuters in an interview.
The firm is already active in U.S. onshore wind, having
bought renewables developer Geronimo in 2019.
While the fledgling U.S. offshore wind market lags that of
Europe and China, it is expected to experience rapid growth.
U.S. President Joe Biden wants to open new areas to development,
accelerate permits, and boost public financing for projects.
Earlier this month, the U.S. government approved the
nation's first major offshore wind farm, the Vineyard wind
project off the coast of Massachusetts.
In its results, National Grid said its underlying operating
profit was down 5% to 3.28 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) from a
year earlier, due to the impact of COVID-19.
The company recommended a final dividend to bring its
full-year payout to 49.16 pence, up 1.2% from a year earlier.
In March, it said it would buy England's largest electricity
distribution business WPD from U.S.-based PPL for 7.8 billion
pounds. National Grid said it expects that acquisition to be
completed by July.
The process for the sale of its UK gas transmission business
will be launched in the second half of this year because work
needs to be done on separating it out from the rest of the
company, Pettigrew said.
($1 = 0.7083 pounds)
