Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : UK's National Grid to step into U.S. offshore wind

05/20/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - UK-listed grid operator National Grid has partnered with Germany utility RWE to develop offshore wind projects in the United States, it said in its full-year results on Thursday.

National Grid owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks in Britain and the United States.

Its investment arm National Grid Ventures (NGV) has signed a joint venture partnership agreement with RWE Renewables to jointly develop offshore wind projects in the coastal region of the northeast United States.

Under the agreement, NGV and RWE will work together to explore opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind market with an intention to jointly bid in a future federal seabed lease auction.

"As the U.S. offshore wind market is opening up, we see this as a perfect opportunity," National Grid Chief Executive John Pettigrew told Reuters in an interview.

The firm is already active in U.S. onshore wind, having bought renewables developer Geronimo in 2019.

While the fledgling U.S. offshore wind market lags that of Europe and China, it is expected to experience rapid growth. U.S. President Joe Biden wants to open new areas to development, accelerate permits, and boost public financing for projects.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government approved the nation's first major offshore wind farm, the Vineyard wind project off the coast of Massachusetts.

In its results, National Grid said its underlying operating profit was down 5% to 3.28 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) from a year earlier, due to the impact of COVID-19.

The company recommended a final dividend to bring its full-year payout to 49.16 pence, up 1.2% from a year earlier.

In March, it said it would buy England's largest electricity distribution business WPD from U.S.-based PPL for 7.8 billion pounds. National Grid said it expects that acquisition to be completed by July.

The process for the sale of its UK gas transmission business will be launched in the second half of this year because work needs to be done on separating it out from the rest of the company, Pettigrew said. ($1 = 0.7083 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1.11% 940.6 Delayed Quote.7.58%
RWE AG 0.85% 32.04 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
03:39aNATIONAL GRID  : Teams Up With RWE Renewables to Develop Offshore Wind Projects
MT
03:33aNATIONAL GRID  : UK's National Grid to step into U.S. offshore wind
RE
03:08aNATIONAL GRID  : Full year results factsheet
PU
02:37aNational Grid Fiscal Year 2021 Profit Rose, Expects 5%-7% Earnings Growth Thr..
DJ
02:29aNATIONAL GRID  : Raises FY21 Dividend As Profit Rises
MT
02:06aNATIONAL GRID  : Earnings Flash (NG..L) NATIONAL GRID Posts FY21 EPS GBX46.30
MT
02:05aNATIONAL GRID  : Earnings Flash (NG..L) NATIONAL GRID Reports FY21 Revenue GBP14..
MT
02:04aNATIONAL GRID  : Results Statement
PU
12:48aRWE Renewables, US National Grid Partner on Offshore Wind Projects
DJ
05/19TWO PROJECTS, ONE SITE : Increasing Solar and Greater Reliability for Rhode Isla..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 877 M 21 013 M 21 013 M
Net income 2021 1 821 M 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net Debt 2021 30 734 M 43 410 M 43 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 33 085 M 46 842 M 46 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 23 069
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 008,81 GBX
Last Close Price 930,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman-Designate
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.58%46 842
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.55%44 413
SEMPRA ENERGY7.80%41 584
ENGIE4.81%38 648
E.ON SE15.67%33 611
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.31%31 371