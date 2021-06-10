National Grid : Wins Four EEI Awards for Emergency Response

WASHINGTON - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has announced National Grid as a recipient of EEI's Emergency Response Award. Presented to EEI member companies, Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI's virtual Board of Directors meeting.

'Many EEI member companies experienced historic storms and other significant weather-related events in recent months that left customers without power,' said EEI President Tom Kuhn. 'Mutual assistance is a hallmark of our industry and is critical to ensuring a safe and efficient restoration. Crews worked around the clock and often in the most dangerous of conditions to assess damage and to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. They did all of this during a global pandemic.

'National Grid and its employees went above and beyond for the customers and the communities impacted by three significant wind events in New England from November - March in 2020, and one in New York in March 2021. They are exceptionally deserving of this outstanding award.'

National Grid has improved its restoration efforts over the past decade by standing up a dedicated emergency planning team that works around the clock. The team focuses on forestry, staging crews, advanced analytics and reporting tools, and employing a classification index that anticipates restoration times based on storm types. The company is exploring artificial intelligence to assist with better damage and interruption predictions.

'Responding to weather events as safely and quickly as possible will always be a priority for National Grid, especially as extreme weather continues to be the norm. We remain focused on continuous improvement of our emergency response efforts and are proud that the dedication and tireless work of our employees on behalf of our customers has been recognized once again by EEI,' said Reihaneh Irani-Famili, Vice President Emergency Planning and Business Resiliency, National Grid.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies as International Members and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.