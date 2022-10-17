National Grid on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

National Grid plc Sponsored ADR (NGG) is currently at $51.43, up $2.78 or 5.71%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 5, 2022, when it closed at $52.51

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 7.41%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 0.19% month-to-date

--Down 28.89% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 39.53%

--Down 45.55% from its all-time closing high of $94.45 on Dec. 10, 2007

--Down 16.94% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 18, 2021), when it closed at $61.92

--Down 35.72% from its 52-week closing high of $80.01 on April 6, 2022

--Up 8.82% from its 52-week closing low of $47.26 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $51.98; highest intraday level since Oct. 5, 2022, when it hit $52.78

--Up 6.83% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.08%

