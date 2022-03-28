Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

National Grid's U.K. Gas Arm Sale Price Is Toward Lower End of Expectations -- Market Talk

03/28/2022 | 07:26am BST
National Grid has agreed to sell a 60% stake in its U.K. gas transmission and metering business for GBP2.2 billion in cash and GBP2.0 billion in debt financing. The price achieved implies a 33% premium to the regulatory asset base value, which is toward the lower end of market expectations, Citi says. But the bank doesn't expect shares in the infrastructure company to move meaningfully on this announcement. "The National Grid shares now trade as one of the most expensive regulated names among the U.K. utilities, where we believe a lot is priced into the shares with the market's search for defensive name with inflation protection," Citi says. The bank has a neutral rating on the stock. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.82% 12.756 Real-time Quote.-24.51%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.36% 1126.6 Delayed Quote.6.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 687 M 20 689 M -
Net income 2022 2 334 M 3 079 M -
Net Debt 2022 41 490 M 54 717 M -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 41 064 M 54 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,2%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 126,60 GBX
Average target price 1 103,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.30%54 155
SEMPRA ENERGY22.82%51 281
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 652
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.37%34 297
ENGIE-9.34%31 374
E.ON SE-14.16%30 003