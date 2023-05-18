Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:15:52 2023-05-18 am EDT
1128.50 GBX   -1.05%
04:38aNational Grid ups dividend on revenue and profit jumps
AN
04:16aNATIONAL GRID : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:18aNATIONAL GRID : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

National Grid ups dividend on revenue and profit jumps

05/18/2023 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - National Grid PLC on Thursday lifted its annual dividend as profit and revenue surged, but warned its earnings per share is set to fall next year.

For the year ended on March 31, the electricity infrastructure and gas utility company reported revenue of GBP21.66 billion, up 17% from GBP18.45 billion the year before.

Pretax profit was GBP3.59 billion, up 4.4% from GBP3.44 billion, as earnings per share rose 22% to 74.2p from 60.6p the year before.

Operating profit was up 12% to GBP4.88 billion from GBP4.38 billion.

Chief Executive John Pettigrew said: "This has been another year of significant progress and strategic change for National Grid with good results demonstrating excellent execution against our key priorities. A record GBP7.7 billion has been invested in building clean, smart energy infrastructure and maintaining world class reliability across our networks."

It declared a final dividend of 37.60 pence per share, taking total dividend for financial 2023 to 55.44p per share, up 8.6% from 50.97p a year prior.

When it posted its half-year results in November, the company increased its earnings per share growth target to rise in the middle of a new 6% to 8% compound annual growth rate range, up from previous guidance of 5% to 7%.

Looking ahead, National Grid said the outlook over the period to financial 2025 remains unchanged.

For financial 2024, it said it expects underlying EPS to be modestly below financial 2023 levels, following the UK Government's change to the capital allowance regime. National Grid said it expects this change to have a 6p to 7p per share impact on EPS.

Shares were down 0.9% at 1,130.00 pence on Thursday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
04:38aNational Grid ups dividend on revenue and profit jumps
AN
04:16aNATIONAL GRID : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:18aNATIONAL GRID : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:03aSouth Africa's Eskom says power cuts could increase to higher level
RE
02:57aSouth Africa's Eskom warns of longer power cuts this winter
RE
02:36aCorrection: British Utility National Grid Logs Higher FY23 Profit, Revenue
MT
02:35aNational Grid Pretax Profit Rose in Fiscal 2023
DJ
02:26aBritish Utility National Grid Logs Higher FY23 Profit, Revenue
MT
02:09aNational Grid : FY23 Results Factsheet
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (NG..L) NATIONAL GRID Reports FY22 EPS GBX73.80
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 701 M 23 333 M 23 333 M
Net income 2023 2 638 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
Net Debt 2023 42 397 M 52 899 M 52 899 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 4,84%
Capitalization 41 931 M 52 318 M 52 318 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 140,50 GBX
Average target price 1 138,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.35%52 318
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 965
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.85%46 194
ENGIE10.02%38 603
UNIPER SE48.80%34 727
RWE AG0.60%33 693
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer