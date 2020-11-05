Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid warns about system tightness on Thursday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 02:35am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - National Grid has issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for 4.30-6.30 p.m. (1630-1830 GMT) on Thursday signalling a shortage in the network's supply buffer and asking generators to make more power available.

It is the second such request made in as many days by National Grid, which is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain's energy systems.

"There are continued tight margins on the electricity system owing to factors including the weather, demand and the availability of generators," National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Twitter.

A notice to the market said the grid was seeking an extra 466 megawatts of capacity.

"An EMN is a routine signal we send to the market to indicate that we'd like a larger cushion of spare capacity, and does not mean electricity supply is at risk," National Grid ESO said.

A similar notice was issued on Wednesday but cancelled later in the day when sufficient power became available.

Wind power output has fallen in the last few days, while several of the country's nuclear reactors are also offline.

Gas power plants provided about 50% of Britain's electricity on Thursday morning, with nuclear at 19% and wind at 10%.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
11/04Britain's National Grid cancels system tightness warning for Wednesday
RE
11/03NATIONAL GRID : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/03NATIONAL GRID : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/02NATIONAL GRID : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Strong Winds, Snow Across Porti..
PU
11/02TEESSIDE UNIVERSITY : Pioneering project could help Government meet wind power p..
AQ
10/29NATIONAL GRID PARTNERS : Invests in two Artificial Intelligence Startups to Prot..
BU
10/29NATIONAL GRID : Nestlé Purina Partners with National Grid for Advanced LED Light..
PU
10/26BP, Shell, ENI Among Companies Partnering to Develop North Sea CO2 Storage In..
DJ
10/15NATIONAL GRID : Breach of Work Zone in Brooklyn Creates Serious Safety Concern
PU
10/15NATIONAL GRID : Releases Statement on New England Governors' Call for Modernizat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 118 M 19 612 M 19 612 M
Net income 2021 1 813 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
Net Debt 2021 31 550 M 40 929 M 40 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 33 465 M 43 434 M 43 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 23 069
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 000,80 GBX
Last Close Price 950,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.67%43 434
SEMPRA ENERGY-15.22%37 343
ENGIE-23.13%30 635
E.ON SE-2.04%27 680
RWE AG23.84%26 047
PPL CORPORATION-22.19%22 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group