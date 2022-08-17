Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  National Grid plc
  News
  Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
1165.00 GBX   -0.26%
NATIONAL GRID : Renewables Celebrates American Clean Power Week at First Solar Manufacturing Plant and Ohio Solar Project
PU
Nigerian power sector workers strike, causing blackout
RE
South Africa's Tiger Brands to roll out solar power at manufacturing sites
RE
Nigerian power sector workers strike, causing blackout

08/17/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Electric wires are pictured in Ojuelegba district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos

ABUJA (Reuters) - Workers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria went on strike on Wednesday over what they said were unfair conditions of service, their union said, disrupting power supplies across the country.

In a notice to members seen by Reuters, National Union of Electricity Employees said it was protesting against discriminatory promotion procedures at the state-owned transmission company and unfair labour practices in the power sector, among other grievances.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) employs 3,800 people and had said in a letter to the union on Tuesday that it was resolving the grievances together with the minister in charge of power. It urged workers not to strike.

The grid capacity had dropped to zero by 5:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) from 4,100 MW early on Wednesday, according to TCN.

Lagos-based Ikeja Electric, the largest distribution company and one of 11 in the country said "we are currently experiencing disruption of power supply as most stations within our network have been shut down."

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, which supplies power to five states, also said "all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers."

On Tuesday, Nigeria's national grid had a peak supply of 4,800 MW, the highest in many months but still far below what the country of 200 million people needs.

A majority of businesses and homes rely on diesel and petrol-powered generators while many more go without electricity.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 18 393 M 22 155 M 22 155 M
Net income 2023 3 887 M 4 682 M 4 682 M
Net Debt 2023 41 049 M 49 446 M 49 446 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 42 629 M 51 348 M 51 348 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
EV / Sales 2024 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.21%51 581
SEMPRA ENERGY27.80%53 134
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.59%45 276
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.30%39 180
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.3.15%34 317
ACWA POWER COMPANY108.33%33 806