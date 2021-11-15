Log in
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Operators raise test capacity of Norway-Britain power cable to 1,050 MW

11/15/2021 | 10:05am EST
OSLO (Reuters) - The maximum available capacity during ongoing test operations on the new North Sea Link (NSL) power cable connecting Britain and Norway is increasing to 1,050 megawatts (MW) from Wednesday, its operators Statnett and National Grid said on Monday.

The two transmission system operators started commercial trial operations of the cable on Oct. 1 at a capacity of 700 megawatts (MW) in both directions.

The cable's full capacity is 1,400 MW, enough to power around 1.4 million homes, and is intended to provide Britain access to Norway's hydropower resources to help balance intermittent wind power, while Norway can import power during times of high wind to save water in reservoirs.

"Changes in capacity will take place during the trial period, before we can put the cable into ordinary operation," Peer Olav Oestli, head of system operations at Statnett, said in a statement.

However, an error on the British end of the cable is currently restricting actual available capacity to 700 MW, Statnett added.

Pole 1 of the connection is out of operation and the end time is still uncertain, a separate market message posted by Statnett showed.

($1 = 0.8743 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 475 M 20 783 M 20 783 M
Net income 2022 2 378 M 3 194 M 3 194 M
Net Debt 2022 39 673 M 53 281 M 53 281 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 35 368 M 47 440 M 47 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.04%47 440
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.80%44 834
SEMPRA-4.17%38 991
ENGIE5.11%36 411
E.ON SE21.73%32 936
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.64%31 437