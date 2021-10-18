Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

Philippines' Synergy Grid sets guidance for up to $386 million share sale

10/18/2021 | 01:37am EDT
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines' Synergy Grid & Development, majority owner of the country's only electricity grid operator, has narrowed the price range for its share sale, allowing the deal to raise as much as $386 million.

In a disclosure, Synergy Grid set a price guidance of 12 to 17 pesos ($0.24 to $0.33) per share, versus the 15 to 25 pesos when it sought regulatory approval https://www.reuters.com/article/synergygrid-ipo/update-1-philippines-electric-grid-operator-files-for-ipo-idUSL4N2PO1WG for the offering in August.

"This is a result of early preliminary feedback received from potential investors who shared their views about their perspective on potential valuation ranges," a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

Synergy Grid will sell up to 1.15 billion shares, including an overallotment option. Final price would be set on Oct. 22, followed by its listing Nov. 10.

Synergy Grid owns 60% of the National Grid Corp of the Philippines, with the remaining shares held by the State Grid Corp of China.

($1 = 50.84 Philippine pesos

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 15 476 M 21 247 M 21 247 M
Net income 2022 2 235 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
Net Debt 2022 39 494 M 54 218 M 54 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 32 452 M 44 657 M 44 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 897,20 GBX
Average target price 1 034,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.72%44 657
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.48%46 055
SEMPRA0.78%41 005
ENGIE-6.92%32 675
E.ON SE17.01%32 081
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.54%31 401