Philippines' electric grid operator prepares for 'eventual' IPO

MANILA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines' electricity grid
operator is looking into conducting an initial public offering
(IPO) to comply with regulatory requirements, its spokeswoman
said on Wednesday, in what could be one of the country's largest
public share sales.
The National Grid Corp of the Philippines (NGCP), partly
owned by China State Grid Corp, was originally
required by a 2008 law covering its franchise terms to sell at
least 20% of its shares to the public within 10 years.
"We were previously advised that market conditions may not
be ideal at the moment, but we continue to take steps to prepare
for an eventual IPO," NGCP spokeswoman Cynthia Alabanza said in
a text message.
Compliance with the franchise terms is the priority for the
IPO, Alabanza said.
Bloomberg on Wednesday said that NGCP is planning an IPO
that could raise as much as $1 billion, quoting people with
knowledge of the matter, who said deliberations were at an early
stage.
The Philippines energy regulator has given the NGCP a
deadline to list its shares, one banker said, who also expressed
doubts about whether a listing could take place this year given
turbulent market conditions.
Another banker expressed doubts that the IPO could raise as
much as $1 billion.
In October, fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions
Inc completed a $600 million IPO, the country's second largest.
In 2007, a consortium including China's State Grid, which
holds a 40% stake National Grid, won the right to operate the
Philippine power grid for $3.95 billion.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales. Editing by Jane Merriman)