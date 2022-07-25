Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
NATIONAL GRID PLC

2022-07-25
Community Offshore Wind Offers Swim Lessons to Underserved Communities To Build Future Workforce
AQ
European ADRs Edge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
South Africa's Eskom to suspend power cuts from Saturday
RE
South Africa's Ramaphosa promises new steps to solve power crisis

07/25/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town

(Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday pledged new measures to address the country's worst-ever power crisis, promising to add more generation capacity quickly, slash red tape and buy surplus electricity from private producers.

Economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation has been constrained for more than a decade by state-owned utility Eskom's struggles to meet power demand.

But the outages have been particularly bad this year. A record amount of electricity is set to be cut from the grid in 2022, prompting public anger and hampering businesses.

Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation that over the next 12 months Eskom would increase its maintenance budget to make its fleet more reliable.

It will seek to buy excess power from existing independent power producers and neighbouring countries in the Southern African Power Pool.

Ramaphosa added that the National Treasury was working on a sustainable solution to Eskom's mammoth debt burden and that the finance minister would make an announcement at the October mid-term budget.

He said the size of an upcoming renewable energy procurement round would be doubled to 5,200 megawatts and that a requirement for a license for embedded generation projects would be scrapped completely to stimulate private investment.

Despite steps to make the electricity supply industry more competitive, Eskom will remain its mainstay, Ramaphosa continued.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, Wendell Roelf and Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
