South Africa's Ramaphosa to address nation on power crisis

Ramaphosa's address comes after consultations within government and with representatives from business, civil society and energy experts, the presidency said in a statement.

State utility Eskom has been implementing regular scheduled electricity cuts since late June that have prompted public anger and hampered businesses.

Eskom's coal-fired power stations are highly prone to faults, and government plans to add additional capacity to the national grid have been sluggish.

Ramaphosa's administration has tried to reform Eskom to make it more efficient, but progress has been slow.

