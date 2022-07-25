Log in
South Africa's Ramaphosa to address nation on power crisis

07/25/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town

(Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 2000 local time (1800 GMT) on Monday on the government's plans to tackle the country's worst-ever power crisis.

Ramaphosa's address comes after consultations within government and with representatives from business, civil society and energy experts, the presidency said in a statement.

State utility Eskom has been implementing regular scheduled electricity cuts since late June that have prompted public anger and hampered businesses.

Eskom's coal-fired power stations are highly prone to faults, and government plans to add additional capacity to the national grid have been sluggish.

Ramaphosa's administration has tried to reform Eskom to make it more efficient, but progress has been slow.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
