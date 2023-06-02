Advanced search
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
2023-06-02
1044.75 GBX   -1.02%
Tardy energy projects face losing grid connection spot, National Grid warns

06/02/2023 | 07:26am EDT
A farmer works in a field surrounded by electricity pylons in Ratcliffe-on-Soar

OSLO (Reuters) - Energy generation projects not meeting development milestones could lose out on a grid connection, helping to speed up overall grid development, Britain's power transmissions system Operator National Grid ESO said on Friday.

"If energy generators are not progressing their project, they will have to either move backwards in the queue or leave, making space for other projects ready to progress and connect," National Grid ESO announced.

The step is part of a targeted reform for how new grid connections are allocated, it added.

"These reforms will mean that projects will be able to connect up to ten years earlier," National Grid ESO said.

There are around 220 projects due to connect to the national transmission system before 2026, totalling circa 40 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, more than double current British peak demand in the summer months, the company said.

However, only half of these have got planning consent and some projects had moved their connection dates back by over 14 years, it added.

The grid operator had written to those seeking a grid connection asking for updates on progress and project milestones, to help identify non-viable projects, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Nora Buli)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 21 593 M 27 041 M 27 041 M
Net income 2024 2 572 M 3 221 M 3 221 M
Net Debt 2024 45 373 M 56 821 M 56 821 M
P/E ratio 2024 15,2x
Yield 2024 5,47%
Capitalization 38 824 M 48 620 M 48 620 M
EV / Sales 2024 3,90x
EV / Sales 2025 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 055,50 GBX
Average target price 1 145,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.83%48 620
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.54%91 826
UNIPER SE204.33%70 435
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 536
SEMPRA ENERGY-7.12%45 367
ENGIE5.23%36 615
