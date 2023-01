Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid's 2-gigawatt power link with France, IFA1 interconnector, stated it would be carrying out system tests on Jan. 24-27 before each pole returns to service, Elexon Remit data showed.

The tests would go on until "IFA1 is commercially available at 2000MW," it said on Monday.

The IFA1 interconnector, a link between Britain and France, was damaged by fire, affecting half of its capacity. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)