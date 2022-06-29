Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-06-29 am EDT
1085.50 GBX   +1.45%
12:59aUK Regulator Proposes to Cut Returns for Power Distribution Companies
DJ
06/28NATIONAL GRID : Community Offshore Wind Helps Revitalize Oyster Habitats on Long Island with Huntington-Northport Oyster Reef Project
PU
06/28TRANSCRIPT : National Grid plc - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Regulator Proposes to Cut Returns for Power Distribution Companies

06/29/2022 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada


The U.K. energy regulator on Wednesday proposed lower return allowances for electricity distribution companies for the 2023-2028 regulatory period known as RIIO-ED2.

Ofgem has published its draft determinations for the five-year cycle starting April 1 that sets the amount of money that can be earned by the distribution network operators. The regulator has proposed a total expenditure package of 20.94 billion pounds ($25.52 billion) to be split across the six companies: Electricity North West Ltd., UK Power Networks, Western Power Distribution, Northern Powergrid, SP Energy Networks and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

Ofgem is also proposing a baseline return on equity allowance of 4.75% and a weighted average cost of capital allowance of 3.26% for most companies.

"Ofgem is...proposing tough efficiency targets for the networks along with a sharp reduction in their allowed rate of return, meaning less of consumers' money goes to company profits," the regulator said, adding that most consumers could see a small drop in network charges.

The energy watchdog said this plan will also boost grid capacity, improve customer service and resilience to prevent outages, and prepare the way for more greener energy generation.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 0259ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. 2.55% 10.175 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.71% 1070 Delayed Quote.0.96%
SSE PLC 0.91% 1666 Delayed Quote.1.03%
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
12:59aUK Regulator Proposes to Cut Returns for Power Distribution Companies
DJ
06/28NATIONAL GRID : Community Offshore Wind Helps Revitalize Oyster Habitats on Long Island wi..
PU
06/28TRANSCRIPT : National Grid plc - Special Call
CI
06/27GROUNDBREAKING : Electric Bus Dealership to Open in Batavia
PU
06/24First Solar, Inc. - National Grid Renewables Orders 2 GW of Responsibly Produced First ..
AQ
06/23First Solar Receives Order for 2 GW of Solar Modules From National Grid Renewables
MT
06/23EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices mostly rise as Germany triggers phase 2 of gas plan
RE
06/21European ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/20ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utilities, Wise...
06/20Bernstein Lifts National Grid PT, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 753 M 19 201 M 19 201 M
Net income 2022 2 340 M 2 852 M 2 852 M
Net Debt 2022 42 149 M 51 374 M 51 374 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 39 020 M 47 559 M 47 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 070,00 GBX
Average target price 1 168,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.96%47 559
SEMPRA ENERGY13.90%46 970
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.84%31 209
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.50%30 446
ENGIE-11.73%28 966