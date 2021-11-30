Log in
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
UK power firms to pay $211 million fine for subsea cable delay

11/30/2021 | 06:09am EST
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain

(Reuters) -National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission have agreed to pay a fine of 158 million pounds ($211.12 million) to British energy regulator Ofgem for a two-year delay in delivering Western Link project.

Ofgem said the companies have acknowledged the project, a 1.3 billion pound subsea electricity cable that transports electricity across Scotland, Wales and England, was delivered later than scheduled.

"The joint venture (between National Grid and Scottish Power) recognises it is ultimately accountable for the delay and has therefore agreed to the redress package," National Grid said.

Scottish Power did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The watchdog said its investigation, which began in January last year, found the root cause of the delay was problems with land acquisition, manufacturing processes, installing the cables and commissioning tests.

It added that delay in construction of the power cable increased costs for consumers as difficulty in transporting energy from Scotland to England and Wales often forced National Grid to reduce output from windfarm generators to protect the electricity system.

Ofgem said 15 million pounds of the amount will be paid into its redress fund, while the rest will be passed on to customers via reduced charges.

($1 = 0.7484 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
