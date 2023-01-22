UK's National Grid asks for 3 coal generators to be warmed

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid
said on Sunday it had asked for three coal-powered
generators to be warmed up in case they are needed as the
country faces a snap of cold weather.
"This notification is not confirmation that these units will
be used on Monday, but that they will be available to the ESO
(Electricity System Operator), if required," National Grid said.
Coal-powered generators were last put on stand-by in
December when temperatures dropped and demand for energy rose,
but they were not needed on that occasion.
(Reporting by William Schomberg
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)