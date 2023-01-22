Advanced search
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
2023-01-20
1035.00 GBX    0.00%
08:38aUK's National Grid asks for 3 coal generators to be warmed
RE
01/20EVgo Announces Awardees of First Annual National EV Charging Recognition Program, Presented by Connect the Watts
AQ
01/20South African utility Eskom to reduce power cuts over the weekend
RE
UK's National Grid asks for 3 coal generators to be warmed

01/22/2023 | 08:38am EST
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid said on Sunday it had asked for three coal-powered generators to be warmed up in case they are needed as the country faces a snap of cold weather.

"This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Monday, but that they will be available to the ESO (Electricity System Operator), if required," National Grid said.

Coal-powered generators were last put on stand-by in December when temperatures dropped and demand for energy rose, but they were not needed on that occasion. (Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
