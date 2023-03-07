Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:10:55 2023-03-07 am EST
1031.75 GBX   -0.22%
02:55aUK's National Grid expects tight power supply on Tuesday evening
RE
03/06AQSE-listed Vulcan Industries Buys Forepower Lincoln Lithium-ion Battery Storage Project
MT
03/06FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Miners Fall; Utilities Gain
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's National Grid expects tight power supply on Tuesday evening

03/07/2023 | 02:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and National Grid logo

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - British transmission system operator National Grid ESO issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for the period 1630-2030 GMT on March 7.

"This is a routine tool that we use most winters, and means we are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have," the company said on Twitter.

An EMN does not mean electricity supply was at risk, it added.

Separately, National Grid also issued start-up instructions for four coal-fired coal units that are part of a winter reserve for Tuesday.

Again, the company stressed this did not mean that the units will be used on Tuesday, but that they will be available if required.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
02:55aUK's National Grid expects tight power supply on Tuesday evening
RE
03/06AQSE-listed Vulcan Industries Buys Forepower Lincoln Lithium-ion Battery Storage Projec..
MT
03/06FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Miners Fall; Utilities Gain
DJ
03/03National Grid accepts all Ofgem price control arrangements
AN
03/03Stocks rise on positive China service sector survey
AN
03/03National Grid Accepts Ofgem's Proposed Price Control Terms
MT
03/02In big power producer Norway, plans for greener industry meet resistance
RE
03/01Pharma, Natural Resources Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Higher in Wednesday Tr..
MT
03/01NextEnergy battery storage project chosen for UK government auction
AN
02/27Gore Street inks six new contracts worth around GBP45 million
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 021 M 22 884 M 22 884 M
Net income 2023 2 609 M 3 139 M 3 139 M
Net Debt 2023 42 245 M 50 826 M 50 826 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 38 014 M 45 735 M 45 735 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 034,00 GBX
Average target price 1 106,66 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.67%45 735
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.29%105 296
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%49 192
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.25%47 519
ENGIE4.62%36 212
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-1.47%29 976