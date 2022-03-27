Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
UK's National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI

03/27/2022 | 04:47am EDT
A section of gas pipeline is seen at a National Grid facility near Knutsford

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid said on Sunday it would sell a 60% stake in its British gas transmission and metering business to Australia's Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation as it shifts towards electricity.

The deal implies an enterprise value for the unit of about 9.6 billion pounds ($12.7 billion), the company said in a statement.

Macquarie said its investment will ensure the transmission system will play a leading role in delivering the UK's net-zero by 2050 target, by supporting hydrogen’s role in the energy mix.

National Grid will receive about 2.2 billion pounds in cash and about 2 billion pounds from additional debt financing following completion of the deal.

National Grid's gas transmission business includes a 7,000-kilometer pipe network across the UK, among the largest gas transmission businesses in the country.

Following the transaction, the London-listed company said it will own a 40% minority stake via a new holding company called GasT TopCo and it also has an option to sell this remaining stake.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.023 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.65% 197.87 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.61% 1126.6 Delayed Quote.6.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 687 M 20 689 M 20 689 M
Net income 2022 2 334 M 3 079 M 3 079 M
Net Debt 2022 41 490 M 54 717 M 54 717 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 41 064 M 54 155 M 54 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,2%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 126,60 GBX
Average target price 1 103,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,03%
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.30%54 155
SEMPRA ENERGY22.82%51 281
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 652
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.37%34 297
ENGIE-9.34%31 374
E.ON SE-14.16%30 003