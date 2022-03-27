UK's National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid said on
Sunday it would sell a 60% stake in its British gas transmission
and metering business to Australia's Macquarie Asset Management
and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation as it
shifts towards electricity.
The deal implies an enterprise value for the unit of about
9.6 billion pounds ($12.7 billion), the company said in a
statement.
Macquarie said its investment will ensure the transmission
system will play a leading role in delivering the UK's net-zero
by 2050 target, by supporting hydrogen’s role in the energy mix.
National Grid will receive about 2.2 billion pounds in cash
and about 2 billion pounds from additional debt financing
following completion of the deal.
National Grid's gas transmission business includes a
7,000-kilometer pipe network across the UK, among the largest
gas transmission businesses in the country.
Following the transaction, the London-listed company said
it will own a 40% minority stake via a new holding company
called GasT TopCo and it also has an option to sell this
remaining stake.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund
Blair and Elaine Hardcastle)