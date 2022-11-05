Advanced search
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-04 pm EDT
967.40 GBX   +0.39%
11/04EDF's lower output forecast may threaten France's winter power supply
RE
11/04UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/04EDF's lower output forecast may threaten France's winter power supply
RE
Ukraine grid operator steps up rolling blackouts in some regions

11/05/2022 | 11:14am EDT
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's national grid operator said on Saturday it would step up rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven Ukrainian regions in response to what it said was increased electricity consumption.

The power grid has been targeted by Russian air strikes in recent weeks and energy providers have resorted to planned power cuts to avoid overloads and to allow infrastructure to be repaired.

"Temporary controlled restrictions on all categories of consumers are necessary to reduce the load on networks, support the sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents," Ukrenergo said.

It did not specify how long the blackouts would last but called on Ukrainians to conserve energy particularly during the morning and evening hours.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
